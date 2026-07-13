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Narcologist Names Most Harmful Types of Alcohol

Health

Russian psychiatrist and addiction specialist Anton Rudkovsky has explained which alcoholic beverages pose the greatest health risks, stressing that the primary danger comes not from the type of drink but from the ethanol it contains.

Glasses of wine
Photo: flickr.com by Patrick Kennedy, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Glasses of wine

"From a medical standpoint, it is impossible to say that vodka is harmful while wine is beneficial. In every case, we are dealing with the same substance — ethanol," the physician said.

According to Rudkovsky, particular caution should be exercised with sweet low-alcohol beverages and ready-to-drink cocktails, as they are often consumed more quickly and in larger quantities than stronger spirits.

He also warned against combining alcohol with energy drinks. The caffeine contained in energy beverages can create a false sense of alertness, making it harder for people to accurately judge their level of intoxication and increasing the risk of excessive drinking.

The specialist also urged people not to regard wine as a harmless alcoholic beverage. Believing that wine is "healthy," he said, can encourage regular consumption and, over time, increase the likelihood of developing alcohol dependence.

Rudkovsky added that alcohol is particularly dangerous during periods of hot weather. Drinking cold beer in high temperatures can place additional strain on the cardiovascular system and, in severe cases, may even result in hospitalization in intensive care.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
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