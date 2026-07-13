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Why Doing Nothing Is Actually Good for Your Brain

Health

Doing nothing is often viewed as laziness, but psychology suggests that periods of genuine idleness play an essential role in maintaining mental well-being and cognitive performance, according to Elena Shpagina, PhD in Psychology and Associate Professor at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Institute of Management Technologies of RTU MIREA.

A woman sleeping
Photo: Designed by Freepik by diana-grytsku is licensed under Public domian
A woman sleeping

Why the Brain Needs Time to Switch Off

Shpagina explained that when a person sits quietly, stares at a wall, lies on the sofa without a phone, or takes a walk without headphones or a specific destination, the brain activates what neuroscientists call the default mode network.

During this state, the brain temporarily stops processing external information and instead focuses on internal tasks. It sorts memories, processes emotions, identifies hidden connections between seemingly unrelated events, and organizes accumulated experiences.

Without sufficient time in this mode, cognitive overload can develop. As a result, people may find it harder to concentrate, become more forgetful, and feel irritated by minor issues. According to Shpagina, idleness is not a luxury but a fundamental part of maintaining a healthy brain.

Schedule Time to Do Absolutely Nothing

The psychologist noted that many people struggle to rest because they feel guilty about "wasting time," allowing anxiety to override the benefits of relaxation.

She recommends making idleness an intentional part of a weekly routine by scheduling dedicated periods of complete inactivity.

Shpagina suggests setting aside two hours each week – ideally on the same day and at the same time – and treating them as non-negotiable. During that time, avoid work, household chores, emails, social media, self-improvement content, exercise, or any other goal-oriented activity.

Instead, simply rest. Take a nap, gaze at the ceiling, sit quietly on a balcony, or wander through a park without a destination. The key, she said, is to resist the urge to turn the time into another form of productivity and allow the brain to recover naturally.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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