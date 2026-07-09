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Your Morning Coffee May Be Raising 'Bad' Cholesterol, Heart Expert Says

Health

People who enjoy traditional brewing methods such as Turkish coffee or French press coffee may face an unexpected health risk. According to a cardiologist, regular consumption of unfiltered coffee can contribute to higher levels of "bad" cholesterol because it contains naturally occurring compounds that influence cholesterol metabolism.

Making coffee in a turka
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Elena Nazarova is licensed under publiс domain
Making coffee in a turka

Why Unfiltered Coffee May Raise Cholesterol

Cardiologist Irina Vasilyeva warned that unfiltered coffee, including coffee prepared in a Turkish cezve or a French press, may increase blood cholesterol levels.

She explained that the drink contains two natural compounds – cafestol and kahweol – which interfere with receptors responsible for cholesterol metabolism. As a result, the body may become less efficient at regulating cholesterol levels.

How Much of a Risk Does It Pose?

Vasilyeva noted that moderate consumption of unfiltered coffee usually does not cause significant changes in blood lipid levels for most people, particularly those without additional cardiovascular risk factors.

However, she said that drinking unfiltered coffee regularly could increase levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as "bad" cholesterol, by between 5 and 10 percent or even more.

Green Tea Remains a Healthier Choice

The warning follows earlier comments from dietitian Caitlin Beale, who highlighted beverages that may support a longer life. She described green tea as one of the healthiest drinks because of its wide range of proven health benefits.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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