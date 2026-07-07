Dietitians Name the Unhealthiest Type of Bread to Avoid

Dietitians Adiana Castro and Lauren Harris-Pincus have identified white bread as the least healthy type of bread, Martha Stewart reports.

Photo: unsplash.com by Joceline Painho is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License White bread

According to the nutrition experts, white bread is made from finely milled refined flour, which has had the bran and wheat germ removed. Castro explained that this process significantly reduces the bread's fiber content and strips away many of the nutrients naturally found in whole grains.

"I generally do not recommend eating standard white bread made from refined flour because it is high in carbohydrates that can raise blood sugar levels," Harris-Pincus said.

Bread With Added Sugar Is Considered Even Less Healthy

The dietitians said that white bread containing added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup is an even less healthy choice. According to them, such products contain very little fiber while being high in calories.

Regular consumption of this type of bread can contribute to weight gain and, over time, increase the risk of metabolic disorders, the experts warned.