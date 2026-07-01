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New Depression Treatment Guidelines Include Brain Stimulation and Blood Filtration Procedures

Health

Russia's Ministry of Health has proposed a significant update to the country's national standard for the treatment of depression, expanding the range of therapeutic procedures and diagnostic tests available to patients. The draft order, reviewed by TASS, is expected to replace the treatment standard that has been in force since 2022.

A nurse prepares electrodes for an ECG
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A nurse prepares electrodes for an ECG

Under the proposed standard, patients diagnosed with depression could receive a number of additional treatment options, including electroacupuncture using extremely high-frequency electrical currents, brain electro-neurostimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), plasmapheresis, blood ultrafiltration, and low-intensity laser therapy involving intravenous blood irradiation.

Broader Range of Therapeutic Procedures

The updated draft also includes several other supportive treatment methods. Among them are electroencephalography (EEG)-based biofeedback training for disorders affecting the central nervous system and the brain, hypoxic therapy, and treatment using visible-spectrum light radiation.

Several of these procedures, particularly transcranial magnetic stimulation and electroconvulsive therapy, are already used internationally in carefully selected cases of treatment-resistant depression. Their inclusion in the proposed standard would formally expand the range of therapeutic options available within Russia's healthcare system.

Expanded Diagnostic Screening

In addition to updating treatment options, the draft standard proposes broader diagnostic screening for patients with depression. Healthcare providers would conduct testing for viral hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.

The Ministry of Health's proposal remains in draft form. Once finalized and approved, the document will replace the national depression treatment standard adopted in 2022.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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