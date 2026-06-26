Curcumin May Help Lower Blood Sugar in Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, may improve blood sugar control and reduce chronic inflammation in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a scientific review published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

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Researchers analyzed clinical trials and meta-analyses evaluating several standardized forms of curcumin to assess its potential role in diabetes management.

Curcumin Improves Key Diabetes Markers

The review found that appropriately formulated and correctly dosed curcumin may lower fasting blood glucose, reduce glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Researchers also reported that curcumin may reduce chronic low-grade inflammation, a process that contributes to the progression of type 2 diabetes and increases the risk of long-term complications.

The findings suggest that curcumin could provide additional metabolic benefits when incorporated into a comprehensive diabetes management plan.

Improving Curcumin Absorption

One of the main challenges associated with curcumin supplementation is its poor bioavailability. In conventional supplements, the compound is absorbed inefficiently, breaks down rapidly in the body and often produces inconsistent results.

To overcome these limitations, researchers recommend advanced formulations that improve absorption and stability. These include combinations with piperine, phospholipid complexes, nanoparticle technologies and micellar delivery systems.

Such formulations may allow curcumin to reach higher concentrations in the body and deliver more consistent therapeutic effects.

Not a Replacement for Standard Treatment

The authors emphasized that curcumin should not replace established therapies for type 2 diabetes.

Instead, they suggest it may serve as a complementary approach alongside prescribed medications, healthy nutrition, regular physical activity and ongoing medical supervision.

The researchers note that additional large-scale clinical studies are needed to determine optimal dosing strategies and confirm the long-term effectiveness and safety of different curcumin formulations.