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Cardiologist Names the Only Type of Chocolate Considered Beneficial for Health

Health

Cardiologist Aurelio Rojas stated that only one type of chocolate is beneficial for health. His comments were reported by El Confidencial.

Chocolate
Photo: unsplash.com by Jason Leung is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chocolate

According to Rojas, beneficial chocolate has two key characteristics. First, it must be dark chocolate. Second, its cocoa content should range from 70 to 85 percent, the doctor emphasized.

Among the health benefits of dark chocolate, Rojas highlighted a reduced risk of coronary heart disease and heart attacks, as well as the normalization of blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

This is because chocolate has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and also increases the production of nitric oxide, which is important for the proper functioning of arteries.

At the same time, Rojas stressed that consumption should be moderate — no more than 10 grams per day.

Earlier, biologist Irina Lyalina urged some people to avoid kefir. According to her, the drink is not suitable for people with certain gastrointestinal conditions.

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