World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Coffee and Metabolism: Hidden Health Risks You Should Know

Health

New findings highlight how coffee may affect metabolism and overall health, drawing attention to both its potential benefits and possible risks for the human body.

A cup of coffee
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
A cup of coffee

Coffee and its impact on metabolism

Coffee consumption may influence metabolic processes in the body. Research suggests that caffeine can stimulate the central nervous system, increasing alertness and temporarily accelerating metabolic activity. However, excessive intake may lead to undesirable physiological effects and strain certain systems of the body.

Scientists emphasize that while moderate coffee consumption is often associated with increased energy expenditure, individual responses vary significantly depending on health status, lifestyle, and caffeine tolerance.

Potential health risks of regular consumption

Experts warn that frequent and excessive coffee intake may be associated with negative effects such as sleep disturbances, increased anxiety levels, and cardiovascular strain in sensitive individuals. In some cases, high caffeine consumption may also contribute to metabolic imbalance.

Medical specialists underline that moderation is essential, as excessive stimulation of the nervous system can disrupt natural bodily rhythms and reduce overall metabolic efficiency over time.

Balance between benefits and risks

Despite potential risks, coffee remains one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, and moderate intake is often considered safe for most people. Its effects on metabolism can be beneficial when consumption is controlled and aligned with individual tolerance levels.

Researchers conclude that the key factor is balance: coffee may support metabolic activity in moderate amounts, but excessive consumption can lead to adverse health outcomes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Mass Brawl Breaks Out Outside Moscow Nightclub Over Cigarette Butts
Society
Mass Brawl Breaks Out Outside Moscow Nightclub Over Cigarette Butts
Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg
World
Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg
Russian Hockey Player Yegor Yadykin Dies in Hunting Accident
Society
Russian Hockey Player Yegor Yadykin Dies in Hunting Accident
Popular
Patriot Fails to Intercept Zircon Hypersonic Missile Over Ukraine

A Russian military expert has claimed that US-made Patriot air defense systems are struggling to intercept Russian hypersonic missiles, while reports point to a growing shortage of interceptor missiles in Ukraine

Patriot Fails to Intercept Zircon Hypersonic Missile Over Ukraine
Moscow Claims US-Made Patriot Missile Struck Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
Moscow Claims US-Made Patriot Missile Struck Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
Kevin Spacey Opens Up on Epstein, Hollywood Blacklisting and Financial Struggles
Iran Declares Victory as Washington and Tehran Agree Framework for Lasting Peace
Kevin Spacey Opens Up on Epstein, Hollywood Blacklisting and Financial Struggles Andrey Mihayloff India Blocks Starlink Over Security Concerns in Major Setback for Elon Musk Lyuba Lulko World Ice Cream Day: The Sweet History of the World’s Favorite Frozen Dessert Marina Lebedeva
Mass Brawl Breaks Out Outside Moscow Nightclub Over Cigarette Butts
Soviet-Era Tu-22 Supersonic Bomber Crashes When Landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region
Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg
Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg
Last materials
Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg
Soviet-Era Tu-22 Supersonic Bomber Crashes When Landing in Russia’s Irkutsk Region
Kevin Spacey Opens Up on Epstein, Hollywood Blacklisting and Financial Struggles
Patriot Fails to Intercept Zircon Hypersonic Missile Over Ukraine
Mass Brawl Breaks Out Outside Moscow Nightclub Over Cigarette Butts
Iran Declares Victory as Washington and Tehran Agree Framework for Lasting Peace
Moscow Claims US-Made Patriot Missile Struck Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
June 12 in Russia: The Story Behind Russia Day and Its National Significance
Russian Ambassador Says Britain Sacrificed Relations With Moscow for Confrontation
India Blocks Starlink Over Security Concerns in Major Setback for Elon Musk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.