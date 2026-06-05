Doctor Warns Popular Russian Drink May Harm Health in Some Cases

Kvass has been a staple of Slavic culture for centuries, valued for its refreshing taste and long-standing place in Russian culinary traditions. Often consumed during the summer months, the fermented beverage continues to enjoy widespread popularity both in Russia and abroad.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Kvas with honey and rye bread

However, medical experts warn that despite its reputation as a natural and traditional drink, kvass may not be suitable for everyone. According to endocrinologist and dietitian Svetlana Filatova, regular consumption can create health risks for people with certain conditions and may contribute to metabolic problems when consumed excessively.

Who Should Avoid Drinking Kvass?

Filatova advises people suffering from gout to limit or avoid kvass because it contains purines, compounds that can increase uric acid levels and potentially worsen symptoms of the disease.

She also notes that kvass contains grains, yeast, and fermentation byproducts, making it a potential concern for individuals with allergies or sensitivities to these ingredients.

As with many fermented products, reactions can vary significantly between individuals. People with digestive disorders or food intolerances may wish to consult a healthcare professional before making kvass a regular part of their diet.

Balancing Tradition With Healthy Consumption

Another concern highlighted by the specialist is the sugar content found in many commercially produced varieties of kvass. Regular intake of sugary beverages may contribute to weight gain, increased calorie consumption, and additional strain on the body's metabolic processes.

According to Filatova, excessive consumption may place additional stress on the pancreas and increase the risk of unwanted metabolic changes over time.

At the same time, nutrition experts emphasize that moderate consumption of traditional fermented beverages can still fit into a balanced diet for many healthy individuals. The key factor is portion control and awareness of personal health conditions.

Kvass occupies a unique place in Russian culture. Historians trace its origins back more than a thousand years, making it one of the oldest traditional beverages in Eastern Europe. Its distinctive flavor and cultural significance have helped it remain popular despite the arrival of countless modern soft drinks and imported alternatives.

Today, kvass continues to serve as both a refreshing drink and a symbol of culinary heritage. Health professionals advise consumers to enjoy it in moderation and consider individual dietary needs when deciding how often to include it in their daily routine.