Young Adults of Generation Z Start Losing Hair Earlier Than Ever

Chronic stress, lack of sleep and emotional burnout increasingly drive early hair loss among young people.

Photo: freepik.com by Drazen Zigic, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Hair loss

Doctors say noticeable hair thinning once appeared mostly after the age of 35 or 40, but many patients now begin showing the first signs much earlier — often between the ages of 18 and 25.

"The hair follicle is a small but highly complex structure within the body. Stress, chronic illnesses, harmful habits and other negative factors can trigger a genetically predisposed process much earlier than it would begin naturally,” surgeon Vladimir Orlovsky explained.

Stress and Genetics Accelerate Hair Loss

Specialists say doctors increasingly diagnose androgenetic alopecia, a form of hair loss linked to genetic sensitivity of hair follicles to dihydrotestosterone, the active form of testosterone.

"The first signs may appear as early as 18 to 25 years old, and the process can accelerate sharply by the age of 30 to 35. Heredity remains the key risk factor,” Orlovsky noted.

Women usually develop the condition later in life, although hormonal changes after childbirth, fluctuating estrogen levels and menopause can also trigger the process.

Doctors also identified iron deficiency, low zinc levels, vitamin B deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, chronic sleep deprivation and prolonged nervous system strain as additional risk factors.

Experts Debunk Popular Hair Loss Myths

Specialists warned that many patients waste valuable time attempting self-treatment instead of seeking professional medical advice.

"People begin using heavily advertised shampoos, masks, vitamins and home remedies instead of consulting a trichologist. As a result, the condition continues to progress,” a hair transplant specialist explained.

Doctors emphasized that early intervention can still slow hair loss before bald patches fully develop.

"This remains possible while no fully bald areas exist. Once hair disappears completely, only transplantation can help,” the clinic stated.

Experts also addressed several widespread myths surrounding hair loss. One of the most common misconceptions claims that frequent hair washing causes baldness. Doctors stressed that shampoos and hair care products do not damage hair follicles or trigger alopecia.

Another popular myth concerns hair dye. Specialists explained that dye affects only the hair shaft rather than the follicle itself, although aggressive chemical products can damage hair and burn the scalp.

Doctors also dismissed claims that hats and caps cause hair loss. According to experts, only excessively tight headwear can create problems by disrupting blood microcirculation.

Orlovsky separately commented on the effects of severe emotional stress.