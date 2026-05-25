Cardiologist Warns Hot Tea Habit May Increase Cancer Risk

Cardiologist Jose Abellan warned that drinking extremely hot tea may pose a serious health risk and increase the likelihood of developing esophageal cancer.
Speaking to El Confidencial, Abellan said people should avoid consuming tea at temperatures above 60 degrees Celsius.
According to the doctor, beverages served hotter than that threshold can damage the esophagus and raise cancer risk over time.
Despite the warning, Abellan emphasized that moderate tea consumption can support cardiovascular health.
He explained that drinking two to three cups of tea per day provides beneficial compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
These compounds may help protect the heart and blood vessels when included as part of a balanced diet.
Abellan also urged people to avoid adding sugar or artificial sweeteners to tea.
According to him, sweeteners significantly reduce the health benefits associated with the напиток and may negatively affect overall health.
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