Cardiologist Warns Hot Tea Habit May Increase Cancer Risk

Cardiologist Jose Abellan warned that drinking extremely hot tea may pose a serious health risk and increase the likelihood of developing esophageal cancer.

Photo: flickr.com by понафотки, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Herbal tea

Speaking to El Confidencial, Abellan said people should avoid consuming tea at temperatures above 60 degrees Celsius.

According to the doctor, beverages served hotter than that threshold can damage the esophagus and raise cancer risk over time.

Tea Can Benefit Heart Health in Moderation

Despite the warning, Abellan emphasized that moderate tea consumption can support cardiovascular health.

He explained that drinking two to three cups of tea per day provides beneficial compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

These compounds may help protect the heart and blood vessels when included as part of a balanced diet.

Experts Advise Avoiding Sugar and Sweeteners

Abellan also urged people to avoid adding sugar or artificial sweeteners to tea.

According to him, sweeteners significantly reduce the health benefits associated with the напиток and may negatively affect overall health.