Doctors Warn ‘Kissing Disease’ Can Spread Through Dishes and Saliva

Mononucleosis, often referred to as the "kissing disease,” can spread through saliva and shared household items such as dishes and toothbrushes, Olga Zykova, associate professor at the Department of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology at Pirogov University, said.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by prostooleh, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A man and a woman kissing each other

Doctors Explain How Mononucleosis Spreads

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Zykova said most cases of infectious mononucleosis occur after direct contact with the saliva of an infected person or virus carrier.

She warned that people can also contract the infection through shared glasses, cups, eating utensils, toothbrushes, and even lipstick.

"In most cases, mononucleosis spreads through contact with the saliva of an infected person or virus carrier. Infection may also occur through shared dishes, cutlery, toothbrushes, or lipstick,” Zykova explained.

According to the specialist, Russia currently records between 40 and 80 cases per 100,000 people.

Virus Remains in the Body for Life

Zykova noted that around 90 percent of people over the age of 30 carry the virus responsible for the disease.

The infection shows two main age peaks — among children under six years old and among teenagers or young adults.

After infection, the virus remains inside the human body for life.

The disease affects only humans and develops primarily due to herpesviruses, especially the Epstein-Barr virus.

Doctors Warn About Possible Complications

Although infectious mononucleosis usually follows a mild and benign course, doctors warn that serious complications may develop in some cases.

Possible complications include hepatitis, myocarditis, pneumonia, encephalitis, and anemia.

Zykova added that the infection spreads less commonly through airborne transmission, blood transfusions, or from mother to child during pregnancy.