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Scientists Discover Powerful Gut Benefits of Fermented Goat Milk

Health

Fermented goat milk could offer significant health benefits for the digestive system and immune function, a new study published in Food & Function journal said.

Milk in glass bottle
Photo: https://ru.freepik.com by bublikhaus is licensed under Free
Milk in glass bottle

Researchers investigated the effects of powdered fermented goat milk containing probiotic bacteria in an experimental study involving mice.

The analysis revealed that the product contains high levels of compounds associated with antioxidant protection, including creatine, choline, betaine, and acetyl-L-carnitine.

Scientists Observe Improvements in Gut Health

Mice that received the fermented goat milk supplement showed measurable improvements in intestinal health.

Researchers observed increased height of intestinal villi and reduced depth of intestinal crypts, both considered indicators of a healthier intestinal lining.

The supplement also altered the composition of gut microbiota. Scientists recorded a decline in potentially harmful Escherichia-Shigella bacteria alongside an increase in beneficial microorganisms.

Antioxidant Protection and Immune Support Increased

The study also found stronger antioxidant activity in the spleen of treated animals, along with fewer signs of cellular damage.

According to the authors, fermented goat milk may help support immune and digestive health by influencing the microbiome and reducing inflammatory processes in the body.

Researchers believe the findings could contribute to the development of functional foods designed to improve intestinal balance and antioxidant protection.

Probiotic Foods Continue Gaining Scientific Attention

Interest in probiotic-rich foods has grown rapidly in recent years as scientists continue exploring the connection between gut bacteria, immunity, and overall health.

Fermented dairy products, including yogurt and kefir, have already attracted attention for their potential role in supporting digestive function, and fermented goat milk may now join that category of beneficial foods.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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