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Nutritionist Reveals Safe Daily Chocolate Intake

Health

Dietitian Irina Pisareva says adults can safely consume between 20 and 30 grams of chocolate per day, which is roughly one-third of a standard chocolate bar.

Bitter chocolate
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simon A. Eugster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Bitter chocolate

According to the nutrition expert, people who exercise regularly and maintain high levels of physical activity may increase their intake to as much as 50 grams per day due to higher energy expenditure, RT reports.

Dark Chocolate Provides the Greatest Health Benefits

Irina Pisareva advised choosing dark chocolate with a cocoa content of at least 70 percent.

"It contains the maximum amount of flavonoids, which positively affect the cardiovascular system and antioxidant protection,” she explained.

The dietitian added that dark chocolate may also help reduce stress and positively affect brain function.

Flavonoids found in cocoa have long attracted scientific attention because of their potential role in supporting blood circulation, lowering inflammation, and protecting cells from oxidative stress.

Doctors Warn About the Risks of Excessive Chocolate Consumption

At the same time, medical experts stress that excessive chocolate consumption can create serious health risks.

Surgeon Lucas Nassif previously warned that overeating chocolate may increase the likelihood of developing severe liver conditions due to its high sugar and fat content.

According to the doctor, excessive intake forces the liver to work under increased strain, which may eventually contribute to the development of fatty liver disease.

This condition significantly increases the risk of fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

Moderation Remains the Key Principle

Health specialists continue to emphasize moderation as the safest approach. While dark chocolate can provide antioxidant and cardiovascular benefits when consumed responsibly, excessive intake may outweigh those advantages and negatively affect long-term health.

Experts also recommend paying attention to sugar content and ingredient quality when selecting chocolate products, as many commercial sweets contain additives and large amounts of refined sugar.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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