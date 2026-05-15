How Men Over 40 Can Stay Strong and Young With Rowing and Strength Training

Rowing coach Austin Hendrickson has identified the rowing machine as one of the most important training tools for men over 40 who want to maintain fitness and overall physical condition, Men Today publication said.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Rowing machine training

Rowing as a Foundation of Weekly Training

According to Hendrickson, rowing workouts can form the core of a balanced fitness routine for men in this age group. He suggests including two to three moderate rowing sessions per week, each lasting 20 minutes or longer.

These sessions are intended to build endurance, improve cardiovascular health, and maintain overall body tone without excessive strain on joints.

Strength and Interval Training for Long-Term Health

In addition to rowing, Hendrickson recommends two strength training sessions per week focused on simple resistance exercises. These help preserve muscle mass and bone density, both of which naturally decline with age.

He also advises adding one high-intensity interval workout per week on the rowing machine, using short bursts of effort such as 30-60 second intervals followed by recovery periods.

Additional Fitness Advice for Men Over 40

Fitness expert Iryna Rotach, also cited by Men Today, emphasized the importance of maintaining regular physical activity to support long-term health.

She noted that consistent exercise helps maintain muscle strength, boosts metabolism, and reduces the risk of chronic disease. Regular movement also supports mental health and improves recovery capacity.

Rotach recommended a set of accessible exercises that can be included in everyday training routines:

Crunches while lying down to improve spinal mobility

Glute bridges to strengthen the back and pelvic muscles

Push-ups to build upper body strength

Abdominal crunches to support core stability

Together, these exercises are designed to support mobility, strength, and overall physical resilience in middle age.