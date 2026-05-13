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Ten Common Foods That Trigger Bloating and Digestive Discomfort

Health

Bloating affects many people and often develops after eating certain foods. While the condition usually does not pose a serious health risk, it can cause discomfort, pressure, and abdominal pain. Here are 10 common foods and drinks that frequently trigger bloating.

Apples
Photo: Own work by Glysiak, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Apples

Foods That Commonly Cause Bloating

Beans and legumes contain high amounts of fiber and complex sugars that may increase gas production. Lentils, mung beans, and quinoa are often easier to digest.

Carbonated drinks introduce excess gas into the digestive system, which can quickly lead to bloating. Water, tea, and fresh juices are better alternatives.

Wheat, rye, and barley contain gluten and large amounts of fiber, which may trigger digestive issues in sensitive individuals. Oats, buckwheat, brown rice, and quinoa can serve as gentler substitutes.

Onions and garlic contain fructans, a type of carbohydrate that often causes bloating and gas, even in small amounts.

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts provide valuable nutrients but may also irritate digestion. Cooking these vegetables can make them easier to tolerate.

Dairy, Sweeteners, and Alcohol

Dairy products may cause bloating in people with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free milk and plant-based alternatives can help reduce symptoms.

Artificial sweeteners like sorbitol and xylitol often contribute to gas and digestive discomfort. Natural options such as stevia or honey may work better for some people.

Alcoholic beverages, especially beer, can irritate the digestive system and increase bloating due to carbonation and fermentation.

Fruits That May Trigger Digestive Discomfort

Apples and pears contain fructose and sorbitol, which some people struggle to digest. Berries, bananas, grapes, and citrus fruits usually cause fewer digestive issues.

People react differently to foods, so identifying personal triggers and adjusting portion sizes can help reduce bloating and improve digestion.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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