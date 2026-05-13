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Eggs, Oatmeal, and Avocado: Experts Reveal the Ideal Morning Meal

Health

A healthy breakfast should include a combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber, according to dietitian Elena Solomatina. In an interview with Vechernyaya Moskva, she explained which foods work best for starting the day and why certain ingredients provide longer-lasting energy and better overall nutrition.

Breakfast
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ by Petr Magera, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Breakfast

Some of the best breakfast options include porridge with boiled eggs and avocado, cottage cheese with berries, or scrambled eggs. She explained that these meals provide an effective combination of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, helping people stay full and energized throughout the morning.

The nutritionist added that some foods commonly associated with breakfast can actually be eaten at any time of day. Eggs and cottage cheese, for example, work equally well for lunch, dinner, or snacks because they contain high-quality protein and important nutrients.

Why Avocado and Whole Grains Matter

According to the specialist, avocado is another versatile продукт that people can eat throughout the day. It makes meals more filling while also supplying healthy fats and additional nutrients.

When discussing grains, Solomatina recommended eating porridge mainly during the first half of the day, when the body can better use carbohydrates for energy. She gave similar advice about muesli, urging consumers to choose products carefully.

"Good muesli should contain whole grains, fiber, fruit pieces, and nuts rather than sugary processed flakes,” the dietitian explained.

She emphasized that whole-grain products help support digestion and maintain more stable blood sugar levels compared to heavily processed breakfast cereals loaded with sugar.

Protein and Fiber Support Long-Term Health

Nutrition experts increasingly stress the importance of protein-rich breakfasts for maintaining muscle mass, supporting metabolism, and reducing cravings later in the day. Fiber-rich foods such as oats, berries, nuts, and whole grains also contribute to heart health and digestive function.

Doctors note that balanced breakfasts may improve concentration, stabilize energy levels, and reduce the risk of overeating later in the day. Combining protein with fiber and healthy fats can also help people maintain a healthier body weight over time.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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