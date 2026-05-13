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Twelve Essential Foods Everyone Should Always Keep at Home

Health

Nutritionist Rob Hobson believes every household should always keep a core selection of healthy foods on hand to support long-term wellness, improve nutrition, and simplify everyday meal planning.

Eggs
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Eggs

Speaking to HuffPost, Hobson highlighted 12 staple foods that provide a powerful mix of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Eggs and Fish Top the List

Hobson placed eggs at the top of the list, describing them as one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. Eggs contain high-quality protein along with vitamins A, D, E, K, and several B vitamins. They also provide important minerals including selenium, zinc, and iron.

The nutritionist also recommended keeping canned fish such as salmon, sardines, and tuna at home. These products offer a convenient source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids without requiring lengthy preparation or cooking.

According to health experts, omega-3 fats may support heart health, brain function, and the reduction of inflammation.

Fiber-Rich Foods for Everyday Health

Hobson advised people to regularly eat oats because they contain soluble fiber that can help regulate cholesterol levels and support digestive health.

He also emphasized the importance of legumes such as lentils and beans, which provide plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and slow-release carbohydrates.

Another recommended staple was edamame beans, which combine protein, fiber, and essential micronutrients while remaining low in saturated fat.

Healthy Fats and Plant-Based Nutrition

The nutritionist encouraged people to include foods such as tofu and avocados in their regular diet. Tofu offers a versatile plant-based protein source, while avocados contain healthy monounsaturated fats linked to cardiovascular health.

Hobson also highlighted the nutritional value of seeds including chia, flax, sesame, and sunflower seeds. These foods contain healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and minerals that support overall health.

Leafy Greens, Yogurt and Lean Protein

Among fresh foods, Hobson recommended leafy green vegetables because they supply vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while remaining low in calories.

He also encouraged regular consumption of yogurt, particularly varieties containing live cultures that support gut health and digestion.

For lean protein sources, the expert suggested chicken and turkey, which provide essential amino acids while generally containing less saturated fat than many processed meat products.

Nutritionists increasingly stress that maintaining a balanced selection of healthy staples at home can help people make better dietary choices consistently rather than relying on processed convenience foods.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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