E-Cigarettes Linked to Hormonal Disorders, Infertility, and Diabetes Risk

Medical specialists are warning that vaping may cause serious hormonal disturbances, disrupt thyroid function, reduce fertility, and increase the risk of metabolic disease.

Photo: flickr.com by Сара Джонсон, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A woman vaping

Electronic cigarettes can interfere with the body's endocrine system even after relatively short-term use, Maria Matveeva, an endocrinologist and professor at the Department of Recreational Medicine and Sanatorium Treatment said.

Chemical compounds contained in vaping liquids can disrupt the synthesis of thyroid hormones, trigger autoimmune reactions, reduce testosterone levels in men, and contribute to secondary infertility.

According to the specialist, women who vape may also face reduced ovarian reserve and declining fertility, making it more difficult both to conceive and to carry a healthy pregnancy to term.

Vaping Chemicals May Mimic Hormones

The endocrinologist emphasized that sweet-flavored vaping products may pose especially serious health risks because they contain a large number of potentially toxic substances.

These compounds can become integrated into biological processes inside the body and imitate the behavior of natural hormones, potentially disrupting the normal functioning of multiple organ systems.

Researchers have increasingly focused on the long-term endocrine effects of vaping as e-cigarette use continues to rise worldwide, especially among teenagers and young adults.

Possible Impact on Liver and Metabolism

Matveeva also warned that vaping may affect liver cells responsible for transforming steroid hormones, potentially creating broader metabolic disturbances throughout the body.

The doctor noted that nicotine in any form stimulates cortisol production in the adrenal glands, gradually exhausting them over time and increasing the risk of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Chronic exposure to nicotine and other chemicals found in vaping products may therefore contribute not only to reproductive and hormonal disorders, but also to broader metabolic problems.

Doctors Urge Complete Smoking Cessation

According to the expert, all forms of tobacco and nicotine consumption can contribute to hormonal imbalance, regardless of whether a person smokes traditional cigarettes or uses electronic vaping devices.

Medical professionals continue to stress that the safest approach for protecting hormonal and reproductive health is complete cessation of nicotine use.

The warning comes amid growing international concern about the health consequences of vaping, particularly as flavored electronic cigarettes become increasingly popular among younger consumers.