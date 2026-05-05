Doctor Names Best Foods to Strengthen Blood Vessels and Improve Circulation

Otorhinolaryngologist and Candidate of Medical Sciences Olga Romanova listed foods that have a positive effect on blood vessels.

Photo: Plants of Hawaii, Image 070730-7852 from https://www.hear.org/starr/plants/images/image/?q=070730-7852 by Forest & Kim Starr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Cabbage

According to the doctor, foods rich in vitamin K help strengthen the walls of blood vessels. She included parsley, spinach, and white cabbage among them. These foods also improve blood clotting, the doctor added.

Regular consumption of vitamin K-rich foods supports vascular integrity and helps maintain proper blood coagulation.

The doctor also emphasized the importance of vitamin C for vascular health. She noted that this vitamin plays a key role in collagen synthesis-a protein that provides strength and elasticity to blood vessels.

Among vitamin C-rich foods, she highlighted kiwi, bell peppers, and blackcurrants.