Otorhinolaryngologist and Candidate of Medical Sciences Olga Romanova listed foods that have a positive effect on blood vessels.
According to the doctor, foods rich in vitamin K help strengthen the walls of blood vessels. She included parsley, spinach, and white cabbage among them. These foods also improve blood clotting, the doctor added.
Regular consumption of vitamin K-rich foods supports vascular integrity and helps maintain proper blood coagulation.
The doctor also emphasized the importance of vitamin C for vascular health. She noted that this vitamin plays a key role in collagen synthesis-a protein that provides strength and elasticity to blood vessels.
Among vitamin C-rich foods, she highlighted kiwi, bell peppers, and blackcurrants.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Soviet general-colonel Stanislav Petrov, a key figure in chemical defense forces, has been found dead in Moscow at the age of 87.