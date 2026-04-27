New Study Finds Prebiotic and Sea Buckthorn Complex May Lower Blood Sugar

A complex combining fructooligosaccharides and sea buckthorn may effectively lower blood sugar levels and improve lipid profiles, according to a review published in the journal Food & Function (F&F).

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Findings from Experimental Study

In an experiment involving rats with type 2 diabetes, researchers observed a reduction in fasting glucose, triglycerides, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol after administering the compound. The results also indicated improved overall metabolism and a decrease in inflammation associated with metabolic disorders.

Impact on Gut Microbiota and Metabolism

The analysis showed that the beneficial effects are linked to the compound's influence on multiple systems in the body. It altered the composition of gut microbiota by increasing beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium and Akkermansia, while suppressing bacteria associated with inflammation.

At the same time, the treatment contributed to the normalization of bile acid metabolism, which plays a key role in regulating both glucose and fat levels in the body.

Potential for Diabetes Prevention

Researchers emphasize that combining prebiotics with plant-based components could form a promising foundation for preventing and managing diabetes.

Previous studies have also shown that sea buckthorn seeds may help prevent blood clot formation, further highlighting the plant's potential health benefits.