Human Papillomavirus: How It Spreads and Why It Can Lead to Cancer

Human papillomavirus is a large group of viruses that infect epithelial cells of the skin and mucous membranes. Scientists believe HPV has existed for millions of years and may play a role in natural evolutionary processes by influencing population dynamics across species. However, in humans, the virus can pose significant health risks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Papilloma on a person's neck

More than 100 HPV strains exist. Some remain harmless and coexist with the body without causing disease, while others trigger the development of warts, papillomas, and even cancer.

The virus spreads through direct contact, including skin-to-skin contact such as handshakes or close physical interaction, through damaged skin, and most commonly through sexual transmission. It can also pass from mother to child during childbirth.

Symptoms, Dormancy, and the Role of Immunity

HPV often remains undetected for long periods. Its incubation period can range from several months to several years, which complicates diagnosis and makes regular medical checkups essential, especially for individuals at higher risk.

The immune system plays a critical role in controlling the virus. In many cases, a strong immune response eliminates HPV naturally without medical intervention.

Symptoms vary depending on the strain and immune status. Common signs include the appearance of warts or papillomas on the skin and mucous membranes, unusual genital discharge, discomfort during intercourse, cervical changes detected during examinations, and growths in the anal region. However, some infections remain completely asymptomatic, increasing potential risks.

HPV and Cancer Risk: Prevention and Early Detection

The most concerning aspect of HPV is its link to cancer. High-risk strains, including types 16, 18, 31, and 33, can cause cervical cancer in women, penile cancer in men, as well as anal and oropharyngeal cancers, including cancers of the tongue and tonsils.

The virus can integrate into a cell's DNA, disrupting normal cellular processes and triggering uncontrolled cell division that leads to tumor formation. These early changes often develop without noticeable symptoms, making screening vital.

Vaccination remains one of the most effective preventive measures and is recommended for adolescents and young adults before they become sexually active. If HPV is already present, doctors may prescribe treatment to manage symptoms and reduce viral activity.