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Moderate Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Risk of Depression and Stress

Health

Moderate coffee consumption — two to three cups of 250 ml per day — is associated with a reduced risk of stress, anxiety, and depression. This conclusion was reached by scientists from Fudan University. The results of the study were published in the journal Journal of Affective Disorders.

Coffee
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Coffee

Large-Scale Study Over 13 Years

The research used data from the UK Biobank: scientists tracked the health of more than 460,000 people who were observed for an average of 13 years. At the start of the study, participants had no mental disorders; however, over the course of the observation period, more than 18,000 cases of mood disorders and stress-related conditions were recorded.

Optimal Coffee Intake Identified

The analysis showed that the lowest risk of such disorders was observed among people who drank two to three cups of coffee of 250 ml per day. At the same time, the relationship turned out to be nonlinear: both low and excessive coffee consumption worsened mental health indicators. Among those who drank five or more cups per day, the risk, on the contrary, increased.

How Caffeine Affects the Brain

Researchers note that caffeine can temporarily improve mood by blocking adenosine — a neurotransmitter associated with fatigue — and stimulating the production of dopamine, which is linked to motivation and feelings of pleasure.

Scientists also took genetic differences into account and found that the rate at which the body metabolizes caffeine has little effect on the overall outcome of its consumption. It is separately noted that the protective effect of moderate coffee consumption was more pronounced in men.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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