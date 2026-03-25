Eating Dates Daily May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s and Improve Heart Health

General practitioner Amir Khan has recommended adding one fruit to the daily diet to help prevent Alzheimer's disease and reduce cholesterol levels, according to Daily Mirror.
The doctor highlighted dates as a beneficial choice, noting that consuming two to three per day is safe and does not harm overall health.
Despite their naturally sweet taste, dates in moderate amounts do not significantly affect blood sugar levels. Their high fiber content supports digestion and contributes to overall well-being.
Khan also emphasized that dates can have a positive effect on cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.
"Research suggests that the antioxidants in dates may improve brain health and reduce inflammation associated with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease,” Khan said, noting that these findings remain preliminary.
Earlier, doctors Aurelio Rojas and Federico Bonansea recommended eating kiwi to manage chronic stress. According to them, the fruit may reduce anxiety by influencing the gut-brain axis.
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