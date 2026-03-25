World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Eating Dates Daily May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s and Improve Heart Health

Health

General practitioner Amir Khan has recommended adding one fruit to the daily diet to help prevent Alzheimer's disease and reduce cholesterol levels, according to Daily Mirror.

Dried dates
Photo: unsplash.com by Mona Mok is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dried dates

The doctor highlighted dates as a beneficial choice, noting that consuming two to three per day is safe and does not harm overall health.

Benefits of Dates for Health

Despite their naturally sweet taste, dates in moderate amounts do not significantly affect blood sugar levels. Their high fiber content supports digestion and contributes to overall well-being.

Khan also emphasized that dates can have a positive effect on cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health.

Potential Impact on Brain Function

"Research suggests that the antioxidants in dates may improve brain health and reduce inflammation associated with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease,” Khan said, noting that these findings remain preliminary.

Earlier, doctors Aurelio Rojas and Federico Bonansea recommended eating kiwi to manage chronic stress. According to them, the fruit may reduce anxiety by influencing the gut-brain axis.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
World
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
World
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
Popular
Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him

US and Israeli plans to destabilize Iran falter as Tehran consolidates, PVO systems withstand attacks, and the Ormuz Strait emerges as a choke point for global energy.

Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
Turkey’s Central Bank Prepares Gold Sell-Off to Defend Lira Amid Iran Conflict
New US Nuclear Missile Designed to Strike Moscow Seen on B-52 Bomber
Canadian Army Humiliated in Arctic as Chinook Helicopter Freezes in Hangar
From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount Daria Aslamova Hungary Election Clash: Orban Accuses Ukraine of Espionage Ahead of Vote Lyuba Lulko US Elections 2028: Elite Power Struggles and the Future After Trump Said Gafurov
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
US Reporter Signs Contract with Russian Forces for Donbas Deployment
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
Saudi Arabia and UAE Edge Toward Joining US–Israel War Against Iran
Last materials
Eating Dates Daily May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s and Improve Heart Health
Iran Claims Missile Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier
US to Send Nuclear Reactor Spacecraft to Mars Carrying Helicopter Fleet
Tehran Issues Stark Warning as Washington Balances Strikes and Diplomacy
USA Will Deliver Europe’s Rosalind Franklin Rover to Mars Instead of Russia in 2028
Benzene Found in Household Gas Across Western Europe, Raising Cancer Concerns
Washington Offers Sanctions Lift to Iran in Exchange for Nuclear Rollback
Massive Drone Attack Hits Russia: Nearly 400 UAVs Shot Down Overnight
Behind Closed Doors in Florida: How Kyiv Struggles to Navigate US Demands
Iranian Beauty Reveals Unpleasant Truth to Netanyahu: The Traitors Were Right Beside Him
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.