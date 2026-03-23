Gluten in Food: Symptoms of Intolerance and How to Choose Gluten-Free Products

Gluten, or gluten protein, refers to a group of proteins found in cereal grains, primarily wheat, rye, and barley. It is most commonly present in baked goods such as bread, pasta, and confectionery products.
Gluten is not only a natural component of grains but also an important substance in food production. It is widely used as a stabilizing agent in processed foods, giving them viscosity, improving texture, and enhancing flavor because it does not dissolve in water.
Gluten can be found in a wide range of products, including:
Gluten intolerance can manifest through a variety of symptoms affecting both digestion and overall well-being. Common signs include abdominal pain, bloating, irregular bowel movements, flatulence, headaches, "brain fog,” chronic fatigue, muscle and joint pain, skin rashes similar to eczema, depression, and symptoms of anemia.
These symptoms typically appear within a few hours after consuming gluten-containing foods and may disappear within one or several days after eliminating gluten from the diet.
Gluten plays a crucial role in baking, as it provides dough with elasticity and structure. It allows dough to stretch and retain gas, which results in the soft and airy texture of bread and other baked goods.
People diagnosed with gluten intolerance must avoid gluten-containing foods and switch to gluten-free alternatives. Gluten-free bread is made using a variety of flours, including buckwheat, coconut, almond, amaranth, quinoa, chickpea, bird cherry, hemp, flaxseed, corn, and rice flour. All of these are considered gluten-free, although there are nuances related to processing and cross-contamination.
Gluten-free bread varies widely in composition. Many industrially produced gluten-free products contain large amounts of starch and are high in carbohydrates, which may not be beneficial for people monitoring their weight or carbohydrate intake.
The growing popularity of gluten-free products is linked to an increase in diagnosed gluten-related disorders. While it was previously believed that no more than 1% of the global population was affected, recent studies suggest the number may be significantly higher.
With the rising prevalence of gluten-related conditions, global marketing increasingly promotes gluten-free products. However, if you do not have such conditions, there is no need to specifically seek out these products. A balanced diet based on whole foods is more beneficial for overall health.
For healthy individuals without gluten intolerance or related conditions, there is generally no need to eliminate gluten from the diet. Instead, experts recommend paying attention to how the body responds to wheat-based products and reducing consumption of refined flour products while maintaining whole grains and high-quality carbohydrates.
If symptoms of intolerance appear after consuming bread or other flour-based foods, it is important to consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and dietary guidance, including the potential elimination of gluten if necessary.
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