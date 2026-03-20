Your Hairbrush May Be Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat, Experts Warn

If you do not clean your hairbrush regularly, it can become dirtier than a toilet seat.

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Why Hairbrushes Accumulate Bacteria

"If you do not wash your hairbrush at least once a week, a huge number of bacteria, sebum residue, dust, and dead skin particles accumulate on its bristles. According to research, in such a short time up to a million microorganisms can form on the surface of a hairbrush, including bacteria that cause inflammation and acne," trichologist and dermatovenereologist Yulia Markova said in an interview with Life.ru.

Markova explained that sebum, produced by the sebaceous glands, serves as a nutrient medium for bacteria. When it mixes with dust and dead skin cells, it forms clumps that clog pores. "Indeed, a hairbrush can become dirtier than a toilet seat — this is a fair statement,” she noted.

Health Risks and Proper Cleaning

During brushing, bacteria from an unclean hairbrush transfer onto the skin of the face. This can clog pores, trigger inflammation, and lead to acne, the specialist warned.

Markova recommended washing a hairbrush at least once a week with warm water and a mild shampoo or special cleaning products for hairdressing tools. After each use, it is important to remove residue such as sebum and dust and avoid storing the brush in damp or dirty places.