Gluten and Your Health: Science, Myths, and Dietary Impact

Gluten is a plant-based protein naturally found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye, and it plays a crucial role in giving bread and baked goods their elasticity, texture, and structure.

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What Is Gluten and How It Works

Gluten consists primarily of two proteins — glutenin and gliadin. When exposed to heat and moisture, these proteins form an elastic network that traps gas during baking. This process allows dough to rise and maintain its shape, making gluten essential in products like bread, pasta, and pastries.

This structural function is why gluten is widely used not only in traditional grain-based foods but also as a stabilizer or thickening agent in processed products.

How Gluten Affects the Body

For most people, gluten is safely digested and does not cause any adverse effects. Whole grains containing gluten provide valuable nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health.

However, certain individuals experience negative reactions to gluten, ranging from mild sensitivity to serious autoimmune responses.

Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which the body reacts to gluten by damaging the lining of the small intestine. This leads to impaired absorption of nutrients and can result in symptoms such as digestive discomfort, fatigue, anemia, and weight loss.

Approximately 1% of the global population is affected by this condition. The only effective treatment is a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet.

In addition to celiac disease, some individuals experience non-celiac gluten sensitivity. While it does not involve the same autoimmune damage, it can still cause symptoms such as bloating, headaches, fatigue, and general discomfort after consuming gluten-containing foods.

Where Gluten Is Found

Gluten is present in a wide range of foods, including:

Grains: wheat, barley, rye, and their derivatives such as semolina, bulgur, and couscous.

Processed foods: bread, pasta, baked goods, cereals, and snacks.

Hidden sources: sauces, dressings, soups, and ready-made meals where gluten is used as a thickener.

Because gluten is widely used in food production, it can also appear in unexpected products, making label reading essential for those who need to avoid it.

Gluten-Free Foods and Alternatives

A gluten-free diet excludes all foods containing wheat, barley, and rye. However, many naturally gluten-free foods remain available and nutritionally valuable:

Grains and starches: rice, buckwheat, quinoa, corn, and millet.

Proteins: meat, fish, legumes, and eggs.

Dairy: milk, cheese, and yogurt.

Fruits and vegetables: all fresh produce.

Gluten-free flours such as rice, corn, chickpea, and buckwheat flour can replace traditional wheat flour in cooking and baking.

Is Gluten Harmful

Gluten is not inherently harmful. For the majority of people, it is part of a healthy diet and provides important nutrients when consumed through whole grains.

Health risks arise primarily in individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. For them, avoiding gluten is necessary to prevent symptoms and long-term complications.

For others, eliminating gluten without medical necessity may lead to nutritional imbalances, particularly a lack of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Gluten-Free Diet: Benefits and Risks

Some people report improved well-being after removing gluten from their diet, especially if they previously consumed large amounts of processed foods. However, this improvement often results from overall dietary changes rather than gluten elimination alone.

Gluten-free products can sometimes contain more sugar, fat, and additives to compensate for texture and taste, which may increase calorie intake and reduce nutritional quality.

Therefore, a gluten-free diet should be carefully planned to ensure it remains balanced and nutritious.

Common Myths About Gluten

Gluten is often misunderstood. It is not universally harmful, and its exclusion is not automatically healthier. While it is essential to avoid gluten in specific medical conditions, most people can safely include it in their diet.

Weight loss associated with gluten-free diets typically occurs due to reduced consumption of processed foods rather than the absence of gluten itself.

Conclusion

Gluten is a natural protein with important functional and nutritional roles in food. While it can cause serious health issues for a small portion of the population, it remains safe and beneficial for most people. Decisions about removing gluten from the diet should be based on medical advice rather than trends.