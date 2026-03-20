Glycemic Index Explained: Which Foods Spike Blood Sugar Fastest

The term glycemic index is well known among people with type 1 diabetes, as they must take it into account when choosing foods. Over time, however, this indicator has expanded beyond endocrinology into dietetics and sports medicine. Today, marathon runners, advocates of healthy lifestyles, and those aiming to lose weight all pay close attention to it.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Japanese soup with tofu cheese

High, Medium, and Low Glycemic Index Foods

Researcher David Jenkins and his followers divided foods into three categories based on glycemic index (GI):

High GI foods — 70 and above

Medium GI foods — 56 to 69

Low GI foods — 55 and below

When consuming foods with a high glycemic index, glucose is absorbed quickly in the gastrointestinal tract and enters the bloodstream within about 30 minutes. As a result, blood sugar rises rapidly and then drops just as quickly. This entire process typically takes no more than 1.5 hours.

Complete Glycemic Index Table

Product GI Tofu 15 Low-fat cottage cheese 30 Milk 30 Lentils (green and red) 25 Beans 35 Pearl barley 30 Semolina porridge 60 Oatmeal 60 Buckwheat (roasted) 60 Millet 70 Instant rice 90 Spaghetti 55 Wheat flour 55 Jam 65 Cornflakes 85 Rye and yeast bread 65 Pastries 75 White bread 100 Sugar 70 Honey 90 Basil and parsley 5 Avocado 10 Broccoli 15 Fresh cucumber 15 Mushrooms 15 Zucchini 15 Sweet potato 50 Raw carrot 70 Tomato 30 Banana 60 Watermelon and melon 75 Store-bought mayonnaise 60 Dumplings 70

Foods With High and Low GI

High GI foods include white flour products, sugary foods such as jam, honey, and sweets, beer, packaged juices, overripe fruits, white rice, potatoes, processed cereals, muesli, popcorn, milk chocolate, and chips.

Low GI foods break down much more slowly in the gastrointestinal tract, often taking several hours. This leads to a gradual rise in blood sugar without sharp spikes.

Examples of low GI foods include vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, pumpkin, beets, and tomatoes; legumes; sour fruits and berries like apples, cherries, and plums; unsweetened juices; dairy products without added sugar; green bananas; whole-grain bread; pasta made from durum wheat; canned green peas; and brown rice.

Cooking Methods and Their Impact

According to a study published in Current Developments in Nutrition, boiling or steaming are considered optimal cooking methods that have minimal impact on the glycemic index. However, overcooking should be avoided, as prolonged cooking can convert complex carbohydrates into simple ones, increasing the GI.

Glycemic Index vs Glycemic Load

The glycemic index does not measure how healthy or unhealthy a food is. It simply reflects how quickly carbohydrates are absorbed by the body, without accounting for their quantity.

Glycemic load (GL), on the other hand, provides a more comprehensive assessment by considering both the type and amount of carbohydrates relative to portion size.

For example, watermelon has a high glycemic index (around 76) but a low glycemic load, not exceeding five, because 100 grams of watermelon contains only about eight grams of carbohydrates, with the rest consisting of water and fiber. These carbohydrates are absorbed quickly, but the overall effect on blood sugar remains moderate.

By contrast, white bread has a similar glycemic index (around 75, and up to 100 for toast) but contains nearly 50 grams of carbohydrates, leading to a much greater impact on blood glucose levels.

Glycemic load is also categorized as low (up to 9), medium (10-19), and high (20 and above). Ready-made tables are widely available and are typically used instead of calculating GL manually.