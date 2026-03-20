Glycemic Index Explained: Which Foods Spike Blood Sugar Fastest

The term glycemic index is well known among people with type 1 diabetes, as they must take it into account when choosing foods. Over time, however, this indicator has expanded beyond endocrinology into dietetics and sports medicine. Today, marathon runners, advocates of healthy lifestyles, and those aiming to lose weight all pay close attention to it.
Researcher David Jenkins and his followers divided foods into three categories based on glycemic index (GI):
When consuming foods with a high glycemic index, glucose is absorbed quickly in the gastrointestinal tract and enters the bloodstream within about 30 minutes. As a result, blood sugar rises rapidly and then drops just as quickly. This entire process typically takes no more than 1.5 hours.
|Product
|GI
|Tofu
|15
|Low-fat cottage cheese
|30
|Milk
|30
|Lentils (green and red)
|25
|Beans
|35
|Pearl barley
|30
|Semolina porridge
|60
|Oatmeal
|60
|Buckwheat (roasted)
|60
|Millet
|70
|Instant rice
|90
|Spaghetti
|55
|Wheat flour
|55
|Jam
|65
|Cornflakes
|85
|Rye and yeast bread
|65
|Pastries
|75
|White bread
|100
|Sugar
|70
|Honey
|90
|Basil and parsley
|5
|Avocado
|10
|Broccoli
|15
|Fresh cucumber
|15
|Mushrooms
|15
|Zucchini
|15
|Sweet potato
|50
|Raw carrot
|70
|Tomato
|30
|Banana
|60
|Watermelon and melon
|75
|Store-bought mayonnaise
|60
|Dumplings
|70
High GI foods include white flour products, sugary foods such as jam, honey, and sweets, beer, packaged juices, overripe fruits, white rice, potatoes, processed cereals, muesli, popcorn, milk chocolate, and chips.
Low GI foods break down much more slowly in the gastrointestinal tract, often taking several hours. This leads to a gradual rise in blood sugar without sharp spikes.
Examples of low GI foods include vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, pumpkin, beets, and tomatoes; legumes; sour fruits and berries like apples, cherries, and plums; unsweetened juices; dairy products without added sugar; green bananas; whole-grain bread; pasta made from durum wheat; canned green peas; and brown rice.
According to a study published in Current Developments in Nutrition, boiling or steaming are considered optimal cooking methods that have minimal impact on the glycemic index. However, overcooking should be avoided, as prolonged cooking can convert complex carbohydrates into simple ones, increasing the GI.
The glycemic index does not measure how healthy or unhealthy a food is. It simply reflects how quickly carbohydrates are absorbed by the body, without accounting for their quantity.
Glycemic load (GL), on the other hand, provides a more comprehensive assessment by considering both the type and amount of carbohydrates relative to portion size.
For example, watermelon has a high glycemic index (around 76) but a low glycemic load, not exceeding five, because 100 grams of watermelon contains only about eight grams of carbohydrates, with the rest consisting of water and fiber. These carbohydrates are absorbed quickly, but the overall effect on blood sugar remains moderate.
By contrast, white bread has a similar glycemic index (around 75, and up to 100 for toast) but contains nearly 50 grams of carbohydrates, leading to a much greater impact on blood glucose levels.
Glycemic load is also categorized as low (up to 9), medium (10-19), and high (20 and above). Ready-made tables are widely available and are typically used instead of calculating GL manually.
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