Top Superfruit Revealed: Kiwi Supports Heart, Digestion, and Immunity

Cardiologist Aurelio Rojas stated that kiwi is the most beneficial fruit, as it surpasses apples, blueberries, avocados, and bananas in nutritional value.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Данилов is licensed under publiс domain Kiwi

Benefits for Digestion and Blood Sugar

According to Rojas, kiwi should be consumed by people who have gastrointestinal issues, as it is rich in fiber that supports healthy digestion, ABC reports. The fruit also has a low glycemic index, meaning it helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents insulin spikes.

Rich in Antioxidants and Vitamins

Kiwi contains high levels of vitamins C and E.

"They are powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that prevent the formation of cholesterol plaques in the arteries,” Rojas explained.

Among other beneficial properties, the doctor highlighted kiwi's ability to strengthen the immune system and reduce body fat levels.