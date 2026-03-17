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Healthy Lifestyle Secrets That Can Reduce Risk of Infarction and Cancer

Health

Elena Golukhova, chief freelance arrhythmologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, has outlined key habits that can help protect against heart attacks and cancer. She shared her insights during the Healthy Society Forum, as reported by KP.RU.

Heart attack
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Heart attack

Core Principles of a Healthy Lifestyle

According to Golukhova, the foundation of disease prevention lies in several essential habits: getting adequate sleep, maintaining regular physical activity, following a balanced diet, and quitting smoking.

She also emphasized the importance of monitoring blood pressure, controlling body weight, and keeping blood sugar and cholesterol levels within healthy ranges.

These measures, she noted, significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and even certain types of cancer.

Why Patients Ignore Medical Advice

Despite clear medical recommendations, many patients with heart conditions fail to follow them-even after undergoing surgery. Golukhova highlighted concerning statistics observed after hospital discharge.

Only 48 percent of patients quit smoking, while just 38.6 percent manage to reach target blood pressure levels. Even fewer-17 percent-successfully control their cholesterol, and only 9 percent participate in cardiac rehabilitation programs.

These numbers reveal a serious gap between medical advice and real-life behavior, which significantly affects long-term health outcomes.

The Risks of Neglecting Prevention

Golukhova warned that ignoring these fundamental health rules can lead to repeated cardiac events and greatly increase the risk of death.

She stressed that prevention is not a one-time effort but a continuous commitment. Adopting and maintaining healthy habits is essential not only for recovery after illness but also for long-term protection against life-threatening conditions.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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