World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Beer Poses the Greatest Risk to Male Potency, Urologist Warns

Health

Urologist Almaz Rakhimov identifies beer as the alcoholic beverage that poses the greatest threat to male potency, UfaTime.ru website reports.

Beer
Photo: unsplash.com by ibmoon Kim is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beer

According to the specialist, beer can have a particularly negative effect on male health because it contains phytoestrogens — plant compounds that structurally resemble female sex hormones.

How Phytoestrogens Affect Testosterone

Almaz Rakhimov explained that phytoestrogens can interfere with the natural production of testosterone in the male body. Testosterone plays a crucial role in maintaining normal sexual function and potency.

When these plant-based compounds enter the body in significant quantities, they may disrupt the hormonal balance that supports male reproductive health.

Alcohol's Broader Impact on Male Health

The urologist also emphasized that beer is not the only alcohol capable of harming sexual health. According to the doctor, any alcoholic beverage can negatively affect the body and lead to problems with potency.

Alcohol consumption triggers physiological changes that affect the nervous system and brain. Over time, these changes can weaken erectile function and reduce overall sexual performance.

"Any amount of alcohol can potentially contribute to health problems. There is no truly safe dose,” Almaz Rakhimov warned.

The physician reminded readers that even moderate alcohol consumption may carry risks for the male reproductive system, and maintaining hormonal balance requires limiting or avoiding alcohol whenever possible.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Kremlin Urges NATO to Invoke Article 5 Over Zelensky’s Threats to Hungary
World
Kremlin Urges NATO to Invoke Article 5 Over Zelensky’s Threats to Hungary
Popular
Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base

The U.S. strike on Iran’s Bandar Abbas naval base reportedly sank the country’s most advanced Kilo-class submarine, raising concerns about the future strength of Iran’s navy

Russian Varshavyanka Submarine Sinks After US Strike on Bandar Abbas Naval Base
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Putin Suggests Russia Could Stop Gas Supplies to Europe Immediately
Iran Claims Missile Strike on Israeli Defense Ministry and Ben Gurion Airport
Iran Warns of Strike on Dimona Reactor if Israel Attempts Regime Change
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments Oleg Artyukov Why Russia Is Central to Asia’s Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil Hriday Sarma
Nakhchivan Drone Incident: Could Azerbaijan Become Proxy in Ground War Against Iran?
Iran Strikes US Military Position in Erbil as Tehran Expands Military Campaign
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Global Aviation Faces Crisis as Jet Fuel Prices Skyrocket
Last materials
Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments
Russia Tightens Drug Propaganda Law: Rap Songs Edited, Music Platforms Remove Tracks
Donald Trump's Delusions of Grandeur Make Him Classic Psychiatric Patient
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Why Russia Is Central to Asia’s Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil
Western Airlines Lose Almost Half of World's Airspace as War with Iran Develops
Kremlin Urges NATO to Invoke Article 5 Over Zelensky’s Threats to Hungary
World’s Tallest Model Ekaterina Lisina Meets NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal
India Rushes to Buy Russian Oil While US Issues Emergency License During Iran Conflict
Russia Faces Possible Tomato Shortage as 1,500 Truckers Remain Stranded in Iran
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.