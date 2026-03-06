Beer Poses the Greatest Risk to Male Potency, Urologist Warns

Urologist Almaz Rakhimov identifies beer as the alcoholic beverage that poses the greatest threat to male potency, UfaTime.ru website reports.

According to the specialist, beer can have a particularly negative effect on male health because it contains phytoestrogens — plant compounds that structurally resemble female sex hormones.

How Phytoestrogens Affect Testosterone

Almaz Rakhimov explained that phytoestrogens can interfere with the natural production of testosterone in the male body. Testosterone plays a crucial role in maintaining normal sexual function and potency.

When these plant-based compounds enter the body in significant quantities, they may disrupt the hormonal balance that supports male reproductive health.

Alcohol's Broader Impact on Male Health

The urologist also emphasized that beer is not the only alcohol capable of harming sexual health. According to the doctor, any alcoholic beverage can negatively affect the body and lead to problems with potency.

Alcohol consumption triggers physiological changes that affect the nervous system and brain. Over time, these changes can weaken erectile function and reduce overall sexual performance.

"Any amount of alcohol can potentially contribute to health problems. There is no truly safe dose,” Almaz Rakhimov warned.

The physician reminded readers that even moderate alcohol consumption may carry risks for the male reproductive system, and maintaining hormonal balance requires limiting or avoiding alcohol whenever possible.