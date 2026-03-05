World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Physicians Share Strange but True Facts About the Human Body

Health

Doctors have revealed unusual and sometimes amusing facts about the human body in a discussion on the popular online forum Reddit. Medical specialists shared their insights in the AskReddit section, where users invited professionals to talk about little-known aspects of human physiology.

An artist rendition of a thinking person
Photo: Wikipedia by DanaAlmutawaaa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
An artist rendition of a thinking person

Why Infections Rarely Occur in the Anal Area

One participant who introduced himself as a proctologist explained why infections in the anal region are relatively uncommon despite constant exposure to bacteria.

"The anus has such a strong blood supply that it is very difficult to introduce an infection there, except for sexually transmitted diseases. That is why hemorrhoids can exist in a place constantly exposed to bacteria from feces, yet infection usually does not occur."

The doctor noted that the extensive network of blood vessels in the area plays an important role in protecting the tissue from bacterial invasion.

Why People Need the Bathroom More Often While Swimming

Another physician explained a phenomenon familiar to many swimmers — the increased urge to urinate while in the water.

"You have to urinate more frequently when you are swimming because the kidneys experience greater hydrostatic pressure, which leads to increased urine production."

According to the specialist, the surrounding water pressure slightly compresses the body, increasing blood circulation toward internal organs and prompting the kidneys to filter more fluid.

Living With Only Half a Brain

A different medical professional shared an unusual fact about the human brain's remarkable ability to adapt.

"You can live a normal life with only one hemisphere of the brain. Some people with epilepsy have half of their brain removed, yet they continue to speak, walk, and think afterwards."

This procedure, known as hemispherectomy, is sometimes performed in severe cases of epilepsy. Despite the dramatic nature of the surgery, many patients retain essential cognitive and motor functions thanks to the brain's ability to reorganize itself.

The discussion quickly attracted attention online, with thousands of users reacting to the doctors' insights and sharing their own experiences related to the strange and fascinating workings of the human body.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
