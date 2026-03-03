World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
On damp March days, when puddles mirror a gray sky, many older adults blame aching legs and puffy eyes on the weather. Yet behind these seemingly minor complaints often lies a silent distress signal from the kidneys-organs that filter liters of blood daily without complaint. Doctors in Moscow report a rise in patients over 60 presenting with unexplained fatigue and swelling, only to discover long-standing chronic kidney problems.

A woman holding on to her side
Photo: freepik.com by stefamerpik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A woman holding on to her side

Why Kidney Health Declines After 65

The kidneys regulate toxins, blood pressure, and mineral balance. After age 65, roughly one in five people experience reduced kidney function. Hypertension and diabetes accelerate this process, often without obvious warning signs. Detecting early changes can prevent severe complications, including dialysis.

"The kidneys are the body's invisible filters, and their first warning signs often resemble normal aging. Morning ankle swelling or frequent nighttime urination should prompt a creatinine test today-before it is too late," says general practitioner Alexey Polyakov.

Changes in Urination and Urine Appearance

One of the earliest red flags is a shift in bathroom habits. Waking three or four times at night, producing only small amounts of urine, or going long hours without urinating may indicate filtration problems rather than simply age-related issues.

Pay attention to urine color and texture. Foamy urine can signal excess protein; cloudiness or a pink tint may indicate blood. Healthy urine should appear clear and pale straw-colored. Many patients ignore these changes until advanced testing reveals significant damage.

Swelling, Fatigue, and Sleep Problems

Persistent ankle swelling or facial puffiness-despite moderate salt intake-suggests fluid retention. When kidney function declines, excess fluid accumulates in tissues. At the same time, falling red blood cell levels can cause daytime drowsiness and reduced oxygen delivery to muscles.

Restless sleep accompanied by itching or leg discomfort may result from toxin buildup in the bloodstream. This is not ordinary insomnia but a physiological response to impaired filtration.

Skin as Reflection of Kidney Health

Dryness, itching, and dull complexion often mirror internal imbalance. When kidneys fail to regulate minerals like phosphorus and calcium, the skin becomes one of the first visible indicators. Unlike seasonal dryness, this condition does not improve with moisturizers alone.

Reducing salt intake to no more than 5 grams per day and drinking 1.5-2 liters of water daily can support kidney function and improve skin appearance within weeks.

Late Warning Signs and Diagnosis

Muscle cramps, nausea, cold extremities, and mental fog signal more advanced stages. Blood tests revealing creatinine levels above 115 µmol/L or the presence of protein in urine require immediate medical evaluation. Untreated infections can further complicate kidney disease.

Prevention: From Diet to Regular Checkups

Managing blood pressure and blood sugar remains essential. A balanced diet rich in vegetables and moderate in red meat supports long-term kidney health. Even oral health plays a role-chronic gum disease may contribute to systemic inflammation affecting the kidneys.

Routine screening after age 60-especially for those with hypertension or diabetes-can detect early changes and preserve quality of life for years to come.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.