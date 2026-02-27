World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Teen Brains at Risk From Short Video Addiction, Specialist Claims

Health

Addiction to short-form videos can be confirmed using MRI scans, and in teenagers it may lead to reduced concentration and structural changes in brain regions responsible for self-control and emotions, said neuropsychologist and clinical psychologist Svetlana Kolobova. The specialist commented on a study by Chinese researchers examining structural brain changes in frequent viewers of short videos.

A woman watching a video
Photo: unsplash.com by Alexander Grey is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
A woman watching a video

Kolobova stressed that this is not merely a harmless habit or a fashionable leisure format, but a condition recorded at the neurobiological level and accompanied by real structural changes in brain function.

"Addiction to short videos is not a metaphor, but a diagnosis that can be confirmed by MRI. In people with such dependence, scientists observed changes in brain areas responsible for self-control — in the prefrontal cortex — as well as in regions associated with emotions, such as the amygdala,” she explained.

According to the specialist, short videos act as a constant source of micro-stimulation that gradually reshapes neural connections, often without the person noticing it. Teenagers are particularly vulnerable because the prefrontal cortex continues to develop until the age of 23-25, meaning self-control mechanisms are not yet fully formed.

"We may think that by watching short videos we are simply wasting time. But in reality, we are losing the ability to feel — and that is far more serious than losing an hour or two. Children and adolescents under 23-25 years old do not have the capacity to fully control this, as their prefrontal cortex has not yet matured. Therefore, supervision should come from parents — from people over 25 who understand the consequences,” Kolobova emphasized.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
Asia
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
The Secret History of Car Body Styles: From Horse Carriages to Modern Icons
History, traditions
The Secret History of Car Body Styles: From Horse Carriages to Modern Icons
Popular
Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?

Debate continues in Russia over why bridges and tunnels in Ukraine are not designated as priority targets and why there is no political will to deploy the Oreshnik missile against them

Why Can't Russia Use Oreshnik Missile to Destroy Key Bridges in Ukraine?
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
Mass Brawl at Moscow Shopping Center: Security Guards Attacked After Dispute
World Checkers Champion Drafted Into Assault Unit in Ukraine
Moscow Comments on Boat Incident Near Cuba as Havana Reports Armed Infiltration Attempt
Ukraine's Nuclear Hunger Games: From Dirty Bombs to TN75 Alexander Shtorm NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia Lyuba Lulko Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies as Russia Gets 35 in Latest Exchange
Lavrov Says Moscow Sets No Deadlines on Ukraine Settlement
Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal
Friendly Trump–Zelensky Call Signals Push for Rapid Peace Deal
Last materials
Teen Brains at Risk From Short Video Addiction, Specialist Claims
Vitamin D Deficit and Seasonal Stress: Late Winter Sees Surge in Health Complaints
NATO’s Shadow Over the Caspian: The Fall of Iran Could Be Catastrophic for Russia
Poland’s War Rhetoric Reflects Struggle for Role in Europe
Russia’s Recoverable Oil Reserves Estimated at 31 Billion Tons
War With Iran Appears Closer as U.S. and Allies Issue Evacuation Warnings
Afghan Air Force Strikes Pakistani Nuclear Site and Military Targets
Maria Sharapova’s Sugarpova: A Candy Empire That Vanished Without a Trace
Nine-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped in Smolensk Found in Her Captor's Apartment
Son of Ukrainian Crime Figure Kidnapped in Bali Found Dismembered
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.