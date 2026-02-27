Addiction to short-form videos can be confirmed using MRI scans, and in teenagers it may lead to reduced concentration and structural changes in brain regions responsible for self-control and emotions, said neuropsychologist and clinical psychologist Svetlana Kolobova. The specialist commented on a study by Chinese researchers examining structural brain changes in frequent viewers of short videos.
Kolobova stressed that this is not merely a harmless habit or a fashionable leisure format, but a condition recorded at the neurobiological level and accompanied by real structural changes in brain function.
"Addiction to short videos is not a metaphor, but a diagnosis that can be confirmed by MRI. In people with such dependence, scientists observed changes in brain areas responsible for self-control — in the prefrontal cortex — as well as in regions associated with emotions, such as the amygdala,” she explained.
According to the specialist, short videos act as a constant source of micro-stimulation that gradually reshapes neural connections, often without the person noticing it. Teenagers are particularly vulnerable because the prefrontal cortex continues to develop until the age of 23-25, meaning self-control mechanisms are not yet fully formed.
"We may think that by watching short videos we are simply wasting time. But in reality, we are losing the ability to feel — and that is far more serious than losing an hour or two. Children and adolescents under 23-25 years old do not have the capacity to fully control this, as their prefrontal cortex has not yet matured. Therefore, supervision should come from parents — from people over 25 who understand the consequences,” Kolobova emphasized.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Debate continues in Russia over why bridges and tunnels in Ukraine are not designated as priority targets and why there is no political will to deploy the Oreshnik missile against them