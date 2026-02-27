Teen Brains at Risk From Short Video Addiction, Specialist Claims

Addiction to short-form videos can be confirmed using MRI scans, and in teenagers it may lead to reduced concentration and structural changes in brain regions responsible for self-control and emotions, said neuropsychologist and clinical psychologist Svetlana Kolobova. The specialist commented on a study by Chinese researchers examining structural brain changes in frequent viewers of short videos.

Photo: unsplash.com by Alexander Grey is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License A woman watching a video

Kolobova stressed that this is not merely a harmless habit or a fashionable leisure format, but a condition recorded at the neurobiological level and accompanied by real structural changes in brain function.

"Addiction to short videos is not a metaphor, but a diagnosis that can be confirmed by MRI. In people with such dependence, scientists observed changes in brain areas responsible for self-control — in the prefrontal cortex — as well as in regions associated with emotions, such as the amygdala,” she explained.

According to the specialist, short videos act as a constant source of micro-stimulation that gradually reshapes neural connections, often without the person noticing it. Teenagers are particularly vulnerable because the prefrontal cortex continues to develop until the age of 23-25, meaning self-control mechanisms are not yet fully formed.