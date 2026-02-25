Coffee Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk

Ophthalmologist and television presenter Mikhail Konovalov has commented on the relationship between coffee consumption and cancer, describing the widely consumed beverage as particularly beneficial for men.

According to Konovalov, coffee may reduce the risk of prostate cancer. He cited findings from researchers in China who observed individuals who regularly consumed the drink.

The study indicated that men who drank coffee daily were approximately ten percent less likely to develop prostate cancer compared with those who avoided it.

Scientific Observations on Coffee Consumption

The conclusions referenced by the physician stem from long-term observational research examining lifestyle factors and health outcomes. Regular coffee intake, researchers suggest, may correlate with a modest reduction in certain oncological risks.

While the precise biological mechanisms remain under discussion, scientists frequently associate coffee's potential benefits with its complex chemical composition, including antioxidants and bioactive compounds.

Additional Health Perspectives

Earlier, immunologist Andrey Prodeus and cardiologist Herman Gandelman also addressed coffee's effects on health. They emphasized that moderate consumption of the beverage may help protect against blood pressure irregularities.

Specialists note that coffee's impact can vary depending on individual sensitivity, overall diet, and pre-existing medical conditions.

Revisiting Common Coffee Myths

General practitioner and television host Alexander Myasnikov previously weighed in on persistent concerns surrounding coffee. In particular, he discussed whether the drink can contribute to the development of cardiac arrhythmias.

Medical professionals often stress that for most individuals, moderate coffee consumption does not pose significant cardiovascular risks, though personal tolerance remains an important factor.