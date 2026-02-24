Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Shows Unexpected Impact on Alcohol Consumption

Scientists from the University of Gothenburg have reported that tirzepatide — the active compound in the diabetes and weight-loss medication Mounjaro - markedly reduced alcohol consumption in laboratory animals. The findings, published in eBioMedicine, indicate that the substance may influence neural mechanisms associated with reward and reinforcement.

Photo: Freepik by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Alcoholism

Alcohol Intake Fell by More Than Half

In experiments involving rats and mice, researchers observed that voluntary alcohol consumption declined by more than twofold when animals received tirzepatide. The reduction appeared consistently across multiple experimental scenarios, including prolonged voluntary drinking, binge-like patterns, and models designed to mimic relapse behavior.

Typically, animals increase alcohol intake after a period without access. However, this pattern did not emerge in the tirzepatide-treated groups. Instead, alcohol consumption fell below baseline levels, suggesting that the compound altered the expected rebound effect following abstinence.

Effects Observed Across Sexes and Models

The study incorporated several established behavioral models used in addiction research. Across all configurations, both male and female animals demonstrated similar responses to tirzepatide administration. Researchers emphasized that the consistency of the findings strengthens the hypothesis that the observed changes stem from biological rather than incidental factors.

Possible Link to Brain Reward Pathways

The authors associate the results with the drug's impact on the brain's reward system. Data from the study indicate that tirzepatide weakened alcohol-induced dopamine alterations, a key neurochemical process involved in reinforcement and motivation. Dopamine signaling plays a central role in the development and persistence of addictive behaviors.

Investigators highlighted the lateral septum as a potential site of action. This brain region has been previously linked to reward processing, motivation, and relapse mechanisms. Protein-level changes connected to gene regulation were also detected in this area, though researchers caution that the study does not establish a direct causal relationship.

Not Yet a Treatment for Alcohol Dependence

The research team underscored that the findings remain limited to animal models. While the data reveal a striking association between tirzepatide and reduced alcohol intake, they do not constitute evidence for clinical use in treating alcohol dependence. Further investigation, including human studies, would be required to assess safety, efficacy, and underlying mechanisms.

The results nevertheless contribute to growing scientific interest in how metabolic and hormonal medications may affect neural circuits involved in addiction and behavioral regulation.