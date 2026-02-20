Omega-3, Antioxidants, and Hydration: Simple Diet Shifts That Help the Brain

Distractibility and the sensation often described as "brain fog” commonly appear as unavoidable consequences of fatigue. Specialists, however, emphasize that in certain cases attention and mental performance can benefit from nutritional adjustments. Nutritionist and dietitian Olga Romashina explained which foods may help sustain concentration and support brain function.

Fish and Berries as Fuel for the Brain

According to the expert, maintaining focus requires the regular inclusion of foods associated with cognitive support. Fatty fish occupies a central place in these recommendations due to its concentration of beneficial fats essential for the nervous system.

"Such foods include fatty fish like salmon, which is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, and berries, particularly blueberries, known for their high antioxidant content.”

Romashina noted that antioxidants found in berries help protect cells from oxidative stress. Omega-3 fatty acids present in salmon and other oily fish remain widely regarded as important nutritional components for brain and nervous system health.

Nuts, Dark Chocolate, and Circulation Support

The specialist also highlighted foods linked to healthy blood flow, a factor closely tied to cognitive efficiency. Nuts, seeds, and dark chocolate fall into this category, as they contain vitamin E and flavonoids that researchers frequently associate with brain-related processes.

Although many people view these products merely as snacks, Romashina stressed that their significance extends beyond convenience. Consistency, she explained, plays a critical role alongside nutrient composition.

Regular consumption of such foods may help the body cope with sustained mental demands, particularly during periods of chronic fatigue or prolonged concentration, as reported by NewsInfo.

Eggs, Greens, and Hydration

Romashina included eggs among the foods supportive of attention, emphasizing their value as a source of choline, a nutrient involved in brain function. She also underscored the importance of green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli.

Hydration, she added, directly influences concentration. Even a balanced diet may fail to deliver optimal results if fluid intake remains insufficient, potentially affecting overall well-being and performance.

"Plain water serves as the best choice for hydration, while coffee or green tea in moderate amounts may provide a temporary stimulating effect.”

Sleep and Nutrition as Cognitive Foundations

The dietitian cautioned that individual foods alone cannot compensate for chronic sleep deprivation or an unbalanced lifestyle. Sustained concentration depends on a broader routine that includes adequate sleep and stable eating patterns.

Supporting brain function therefore requires a comprehensive strategy. Beneficial fats, antioxidants, vitamins, proper hydration, and moderation in stimulants collectively contribute to mental clarity and stable attention.

Balance and regularity, the expert concluded, remain the essential conditions for preserving cognitive performance and reducing sensations of mental fatigue.