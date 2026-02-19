World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why More Cardio Doesn’t Always Mean More Weight Loss

Health

Many people believe that spending more time in the gym guarantees faster weight loss. Emerging scientific evidence, however, paints a far more nuanced picture. The relationship between physical activity and body mass does not follow the familiar "move more, weigh less” formula. Researchers now argue that the body does not always account for every calorie burned during exercise.

How the Body Regulates Energy

Even without structured workouts, the human body consumes a substantial amount of energy each day. Basic physiological functions — breathing, circulation, temperature regulation, and cellular maintenance — demand constant fuel. Estimates from medical experts suggest that daily baseline energy expenditure can range widely depending on age, sex, and individual biology.

For decades, conventional thinking assumed that additional physical activity simply increased total daily calorie burn, creating a straightforward pathway to weight reduction. Recent studies challenge this assumption through the concept known as the constrained energy expenditure model.

According to this theory, the body operates within a relatively fixed energy budget. When individuals dramatically increase physical activity, the body may offset part of the extra expenditure by reducing energy allocated to other internal processes, including certain aspects of recovery and physiological maintenance.

What Research Data Reveals

Scientists from Duke University examined data from 14 studies involving approximately 450 participants. Their analysis compared predicted calorie burn from exercise with measured total daily energy expenditure. On average, only about 72 percent of calories burned during workouts translated into increased daily energy use. The remaining portion appeared to be compensated by the body.

This adaptive response makes sense from an evolutionary perspective. Human physiology evolved to support survival under fluctuating conditions, enabling sustained activity without exhausting energy reserves. Similar patterns have appeared in studies of traditional hunter-gatherer populations, where high activity levels do not always correspond to dramatically higher calorie expenditure.

"The real challenge is that when exercise combines with calorie restriction, the body often responds by compensating even more. Physical activity remains vital for health, but its impact on weight loss can become surprisingly limited,” explains Herman Pontzer, evolutionary anthropologist and lead researcher.

Pontzer notes that simultaneous dieting and increased training may intensify compensation, reducing the expected metabolic effect of exercise alone.

Cardio Versus Strength Training

Interestingly, the compensation effect does not appear uniformly across all forms of exercise. Aerobic activities such as running most frequently demonstrate this pattern. Strength training, by contrast, may influence energy expenditure differently.

Several studies suggest that resistance exercises can produce higher-than-predicted energy use. One explanation centers on muscle recovery. Repairing and rebuilding muscle fibers after strength training requires additional energy, potentially elevating total daily expenditure beyond immediate workout calculations.

This distinction aligns with broader findings that emphasize the metabolic benefits of strength training across age groups. While cardio improves cardiovascular endurance, resistance work may alter energy dynamics through mechanisms tied to muscle maintenance and growth.

Rethinking Exercise and Weight Control

Experts consistently stress that physical activity remains essential for long-term health. Regular movement supports cardiovascular function, hormonal balance, and inflammation regulation. However, relying exclusively on exercise as a primary weight-loss strategy may lead to frustration.

Nutrition and physical activity serve distinct yet complementary roles. Dietary habits primarily influence body mass, while exercise strengthens physiological resilience and overall well-being. Recognizing this difference allows individuals to adopt more realistic, sustainable approaches to health and fitness.

