Dietitian Explains Why Eating Kiwi With the Skin May Be Healthier

Physician and dietitian Sergey Malozemov has revealed an unexpected reason to eat kiwi with its skin on. Speaking in an interview, the specialist explained that the outer layer of the fruit contains significantly more beneficial nutrients than many people assume.

Kiwi Skin Rich in Fiber and Nutrients

According to the expert, kiwi skin holds much more dietary fiber than the flesh itself. Fiber plays a critical role in maintaining healthy digestion and supporting proper bowel function. Regular intake of fiber-rich foods helps stabilize metabolic processes and contributes to gut health.

The skin also contains high levels of folic acid, a nutrient essential for brain function and cardiovascular health. In addition, it provides vitamins C and E, which contribute to immune defense and skin health.

"By discarding the skin, you are literally throwing away vitamins. A single kiwi eaten whole can help calm the nervous system to some extent, improve sleep quality, and stimulate digestion,” Malozemov noted.

How to Choose and Prepare Kiwi

The dietitian emphasized that selecting quality fruit remains important. The skin should appear dry, slightly fuzzy, and evenly colored, without visible bruises, dents, or dark spots. Fruits of medium firmness typically indicate optimal ripeness and taste.

He also stressed the necessity of thoroughly washing kiwi before consumption, especially when eating it unpeeled. Proper cleaning removes surface contaminants and makes whole-fruit consumption safe.