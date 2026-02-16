Gastroenterologist Warns Which Ingredients Turn Soup Unhealthy

Maxim Chulev, a gastroenterologist, has listed ingredients that can turn soups into an unhealthy meal.

Soups lose their health benefits when they contain smoked meats, sausages, cream, processed cheese, and excessive amounts of salt. Such components increase the load on the liver, contribute to elevated blood pressure, and promote fluid retention, the specialist said in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

The doctor also questioned the benefits of soups prepared with rich, fatty meat broths. He noted that these dishes may irritate the stomach lining, particularly in individuals suffering from gastritis, peptic ulcers, or high gastric acidity.

At the same time, Maxim Chulev emphasized that light vegetable soups, puréed soups, and dishes made with lean broths help maintain hydration and increase vegetable intake. Such meals, he said, are especially useful for people prone to overeating because they provide satiety with relatively few calories.