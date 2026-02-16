World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Health

Nutritionist Karen Ansel has shared several practical strategies for protecting heart health. Her recommendations appeared in EatingWell, where she outlined simple dietary and lifestyle changes that can significantly reduce cardiovascular risk.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Focus on Plant-Based Foods

Ansel recommends prioritizing plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, and whole grains. These foods contain minimal saturated fat and provide high levels of fiber, which helps lower levels of "bad” LDL cholesterol in the bloodstream.

By building meals around fiber-rich plant ingredients, individuals can naturally support healthier cholesterol levels and improve overall cardiovascular function.

Move More, Sit Less

In addition to diet, Ansel emphasizes reducing sedentary time. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart muscle, reduces inflammation, lowers blood pressure, decreases LDL cholesterol, and raises "good” HDL cholesterol levels.

Even moderate daily movement can significantly improve long-term heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Connection and Lifestyle Matter

According to Ansel, social interaction also plays a meaningful role in heart health. Spending time with friends and family can lower stress levels and support emotional well-being.

She suggests visiting loved ones, starting a new hobby to meet people, or even adopting a pet. Research shows that pet ownership may help protect against high blood pressure and heart disease.

Ansel also advises avoiding sugar-sweetened beverages that raise blood glucose levels and quitting smoking. She cites research indicating that four years after quitting smoking, the risk of stroke drops dramatically and becomes comparable to that of individuals who have never smoked.

By combining healthy eating, regular movement, social connection, and tobacco cessation, individuals can take powerful steps toward protecting their hearts.

