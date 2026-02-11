World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Professor Loretta DiPietro stated that adopting a single habit after meals could significantly reduce digestive discomfort, Infobae reports.

A winter walk
Photo: unsplash.com by Jenessa Panainte, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A winter walk

A Simple Routine With Digestive Benefits

DiPietro advised taking a walk for approximately 10 to 15 minutes about half an hour after eating. She explained that this routine may reduce strain on the pancreas and promote more efficient digestion.

Light physical activity after meals helps the body process nutrients more smoothly and supports normal metabolic function.

Effects Beyond the Digestive System

The professor also highlighted additional advantages unrelated to the gastrointestinal tract. According to DiPietro, post-meal walks may help prevent sharp fluctuations in blood glucose levels, lower the risk of developing diabetes, and support cardiovascular health.

She emphasized, however, that this habit does not replace medical treatment and should not be viewed as a source of immediate results.

Pavel Morozov
Dmitry Sudakov
