World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ozempic Could Cause Severe Complications, Including Vision Loss

Health

The drug Ozempic, originally created to treat diabetes, has become a popular weight loss tool. However, its use is associated with the risk of serious complications. This was stated in an interview with Pravda.Ru by therapist, valeologist, and nutritionist Nadezhda Chernyshova.

Eating disorder
Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain
Eating disorder

Earlier, several independent researchers cited by Daily Mail reported that taking Ozempic and similar drugs may lead to vision loss. According to their data, these medications can cause inflammation and disrupt blood flow in the eyes, and in some cases, vision loss may be irreversible.

Why Ozempic Requires Extreme Caution

According to Chernyshova, Ozempic was initially developed as a medication to regulate blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes. Later, it became clear that the drug effectively suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss. The doctor noted that Ozempic has indeed revolutionized this area, but it also has serious side effects and requires extremely cautious use.

"This is not a harmless drug. It has really helped many people lose weight because it blocks appetite and reduces cravings for food. But it was originally intended for people with diabetes, and it must not be used without medical indications. One of the most dangerous side effects is inflammation of the pancreas, or pancreatitis, after which the drug becomes strictly contraindicated. That is why it should only be taken under strict medical supervision," explained Nadezhda Chernyshova.

Digestive System Risks

She emphasized that Ozempic carries additional risks related to its effect on the digestive system. According to the doctor, the drug slows down the function of the stomach and intestines, which causes a person to feel full for longer. However, in some cases this effect can lead to serious complications.

"It slows down the gastrointestinal tract, so a person does not feel hunger for a long time. However, in some cases this leads to a near paralysis of the digestive system, when food stops moving through the intestines and digestion completely halts. This is a dangerous condition that requires medical intervention. To avoid such consequences, the dosage must be selected with extreme precision, and only a doctor can do this while monitoring the patient's condition and response to the drug," she stressed.

Possible Vision Complications

Chernyshova added that reports of vision-related complications require special attention and further study. If this issue is confirmed, she noted, the drug could be restricted or even removed from circulation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
Society
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table
Conflicts
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
World
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range Lyuba Lulko Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology Marina Lebedeva Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Last materials
Why Recognition of Donbas Matters for Russia’s Relations With the West
Why the Flamingo Missile Failed to Reach Russia’s Key Test Range
Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts
St. Petersburg Morgue Scandal Exposes Illegal Sale of Unclaimed Bodies
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology
US Calls New START Flawed, Russia Says It Cannot Be Renewed on Previous Terms
Swiss Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts With Lavrov in Moscow
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.