Ozempic Could Cause Severe Complications, Including Vision Loss

The drug Ozempic, originally created to treat diabetes, has become a popular weight loss tool. However, its use is associated with the risk of serious complications. This was stated in an interview with Pravda.Ru by therapist, valeologist, and nutritionist Nadezhda Chernyshova.

Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain Eating disorder

Earlier, several independent researchers cited by Daily Mail reported that taking Ozempic and similar drugs may lead to vision loss. According to their data, these medications can cause inflammation and disrupt blood flow in the eyes, and in some cases, vision loss may be irreversible.

Why Ozempic Requires Extreme Caution

According to Chernyshova, Ozempic was initially developed as a medication to regulate blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes. Later, it became clear that the drug effectively suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss. The doctor noted that Ozempic has indeed revolutionized this area, but it also has serious side effects and requires extremely cautious use.

"This is not a harmless drug. It has really helped many people lose weight because it blocks appetite and reduces cravings for food. But it was originally intended for people with diabetes, and it must not be used without medical indications. One of the most dangerous side effects is inflammation of the pancreas, or pancreatitis, after which the drug becomes strictly contraindicated. That is why it should only be taken under strict medical supervision," explained Nadezhda Chernyshova.

Digestive System Risks

She emphasized that Ozempic carries additional risks related to its effect on the digestive system. According to the doctor, the drug slows down the function of the stomach and intestines, which causes a person to feel full for longer. However, in some cases this effect can lead to serious complications.

"It slows down the gastrointestinal tract, so a person does not feel hunger for a long time. However, in some cases this leads to a near paralysis of the digestive system, when food stops moving through the intestines and digestion completely halts. This is a dangerous condition that requires medical intervention. To avoid such consequences, the dosage must be selected with extreme precision, and only a doctor can do this while monitoring the patient's condition and response to the drug," she stressed.

Possible Vision Complications

Chernyshova added that reports of vision-related complications require special attention and further study. If this issue is confirmed, she noted, the drug could be restricted or even removed from circulation.