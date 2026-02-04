World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ginger Extract Eases Autism-Like Symptoms in Mouse Study

Health

A ginger extract has been shown to alleviate behavioral and cognitive impairments characteristic of autism spectrum disorders in an experimental mouse model. The findings were reported by researchers in the journal Food & Function.

Ginger
Photo: unsplash.com by Kim Cruickshanks is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ginger

Autism Model and Experimental Design

The scientists investigated a well-established autism model induced by prenatal exposure to valproic acid, a commonly used approach in studies of neurodevelopmental disorders. Starting at six weeks of age, mice received ginger extract for one month.

After the treatment period, researchers evaluated social behavior, anxiety levels, and memory performance. Compared with the control group, the treated mice showed greater interest in social interaction, reduced anxiety, and improved performance in cognitive tests.

Molecular Mechanisms in the Brain

Molecular analysis indicated that the effects of ginger were linked to the AKT/GSK3β signaling pathway, which plays a critical role in neuronal development and synapse formation. Ginger extract enhanced activation of this pathway in the hippocampus.

As a result, researchers observed an increase in the number of young neurons and a reduction in markers of synaptic dysfunction. At the same time, signs of neuroinflammation decreased, including reduced activation of glial cells and lower production of pro-inflammatory molecules.

Limits and Scientific Significance

The authors emphasize that the study was conducted exclusively in animals and does not suggest that ginger can be used to treat autism in humans. However, the results point to a potential role for natural compounds in influencing neurobiological mechanisms associated with developmental disorders.

According to the researchers, further studies will be required to determine whether similar effects could be observed in clinical settings.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Potato, Chicken, and Mushroom Casserole That Tastes Like French Gratin
Recipes & Food
Potato, Chicken, and Mushroom Casserole That Tastes Like French Gratin
From Davos to Sanctions: What Epstein Files Reveal About Russian Oligarchs
Americas
From Davos to Sanctions: What Epstein Files Reveal About Russian Oligarchs
Popular
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones

Speed restrictions imposed by Elon Musk on Starlink terminals have complicated Ukrainian drone operations while Russian specialists continue to find effective technical workarounds

How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
Cuba Displays Possible Domestically Made Sniper Rifle During Military Drills
From Davos to Sanctions: What Epstein Files Reveal About Russian Oligarchs
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S. Edu Montesanti How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It Oleg Artyukov
Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Attack Hits Ukraine’s Energy System
West Threatens Military Response if Russia Violates Ceasefire Under New Ukraine Plan
West Threatens Military Response if Russia Violates Ceasefire Under New Ukraine Plan
Last materials
Ginger Extract Eases Autism-Like Symptoms in Mouse Study
Assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Shakes Libya’s Political Landscape
Peskov: Moscow Grateful to US Efforts While Special Military Operation Continues
Islamic Fundamentalism, Narcotics Production in Afghanistan Backed by U.S.
Russia’s VAT Hike Triggers Price Surge as Central Bank Warns of Inflation Risks
How Russian Engineers Bypass Starlink Restrictions on Military Drones
Russia’s Uranium Advantage: Why the West Cannot Replace It
Kamchatka Rescuers Save Two Dogs Drifting on Ice Floes
Epstein Files in 2026: The Truth They Let Us Know
US-India Trade Deal: Tariff Cuts, $500 Billion Promises, and Political Fallout
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.