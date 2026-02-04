Ginger Extract Eases Autism-Like Symptoms in Mouse Study

A ginger extract has been shown to alleviate behavioral and cognitive impairments characteristic of autism spectrum disorders in an experimental mouse model. The findings were reported by researchers in the journal Food & Function.

Photo: unsplash.com by Kim Cruickshanks is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Ginger

Autism Model and Experimental Design

The scientists investigated a well-established autism model induced by prenatal exposure to valproic acid, a commonly used approach in studies of neurodevelopmental disorders. Starting at six weeks of age, mice received ginger extract for one month.

After the treatment period, researchers evaluated social behavior, anxiety levels, and memory performance. Compared with the control group, the treated mice showed greater interest in social interaction, reduced anxiety, and improved performance in cognitive tests.

Molecular Mechanisms in the Brain

Molecular analysis indicated that the effects of ginger were linked to the AKT/GSK3β signaling pathway, which plays a critical role in neuronal development and synapse formation. Ginger extract enhanced activation of this pathway in the hippocampus.

As a result, researchers observed an increase in the number of young neurons and a reduction in markers of synaptic dysfunction. At the same time, signs of neuroinflammation decreased, including reduced activation of glial cells and lower production of pro-inflammatory molecules.

Limits and Scientific Significance

The authors emphasize that the study was conducted exclusively in animals and does not suggest that ginger can be used to treat autism in humans. However, the results point to a potential role for natural compounds in influencing neurobiological mechanisms associated with developmental disorders.

According to the researchers, further studies will be required to determine whether similar effects could be observed in clinical settings.