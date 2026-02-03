World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Home Temperature: How to Keep Your Home Comfortable and Healthy

Health

General practitioner Dr. Lyudmila Lapa shared guidance on the optimal temperature in the home and how to ventilate living spaces correctly.

Radiator
Photo: pixabay.com by ri is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License
Radiator

Maintaining Comfortable Home Temperature

"A comfortable home temperature is +24°C. Temperatures of +16°C or +26°C are uncomfortable; they disrupt the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide, making it harder to breathe," the doctor said.

The Importance of Ventilation

It is essential to ventilate your apartment regularly.

"Ventilation is very important before sleep. At least for half an hour to ensure fresh air in the room. When we sleep, windows should be closed so that no draft affects us," Dr. Lapa explains.

If someone in the household is ill, ventilation becomes even more critical to maintain normal air exchange. The sick person should either leave the room during airing or cover themselves properly to avoid getting chilled.

