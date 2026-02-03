General practitioner Dr. Lyudmila Lapa shared guidance on the optimal temperature in the home and how to ventilate living spaces correctly.
"A comfortable home temperature is +24°C. Temperatures of +16°C or +26°C are uncomfortable; they disrupt the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide, making it harder to breathe," the doctor said.
It is essential to ventilate your apartment regularly.
"Ventilation is very important before sleep. At least for half an hour to ensure fresh air in the room. When we sleep, windows should be closed so that no draft affects us," Dr. Lapa explains.
If someone in the household is ill, ventilation becomes even more critical to maintain normal air exchange. The sick person should either leave the room during airing or cover themselves properly to avoid getting chilled.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
For weeks the world has been bracing for a major war between the United States and Iran, yet behind the loud threats and military deployments lies a far more cautious struggle shaped by global power balances rather than bombs.