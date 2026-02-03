Mild Cold Symptoms: When Home Care Is Enough and When to See a Doctor

Runny nose, sore throat, and a slight fever are not always reasons to panic — in many cases, the body can cope on its own. This insight comes from Dr. Lyudmila Lapa, a general practitioner and director of the Immunocorrection Center, in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

A woman having cold

Understanding Your Body's Response

According to Dr. Lapa, much depends on how the body reacts at the onset of illness. If the temperature rises moderately, a runny nose and sore throat appear, but symptoms improve after simple home measures, it indicates a healthy immune response. In such situations, abundant fluids, warmth, and remedies to relieve symptoms may suffice.

"If a mild cold appears, the throat hurts, and the temperature rises slightly, but drinking tea with lemon and honey makes you feel better, it means the body is responding correctly. This is a normal process — the immune system is at work. Supporting it with warm drinks, rest, and simple gargle solutions is enough to recover without medication," Lapa explained.

When to Seek Medical Attention

However, the doctor cautioned that if the condition suddenly worsens, the temperature rises sharply, dizziness appears, or there is an intense internal heat and weakness, a doctor should be contacted immediately. Such symptoms indicate that the body cannot cope on its own.

"When dizziness, high fever, or pronounced weakness occurs, delaying a doctor's visit is unsafe. These symptoms signal complications and require prompt medical evaluation. Early treatment increases the chances of a fast and complete recovery," she emphasized.

Using Previously Prescribed Medications

Lapa also noted that many people use medications previously prescribed by a doctor, which is acceptable if they know which treatments suit them and have worked in the past. However, she stressed that if no improvement occurs within two days, one should consult a doctor again to adjust the treatment plan.