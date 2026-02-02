Winter Running: Why Cold Weather Can Boost Fitness and Mood

Winter running is often perceived as a test of endurance, but cold weather can work to the advantage of those unwilling to give up physical activity. Low temperatures alter the body's physiological responses, help maintain fitness, and influence emotional well-being. Specialists note that winter runs offer tangible benefits when approached sensibly, Shape reports.

Photo: freepik by gpointstudio, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A woman running in winter

Why Cold Weather Is Good for Running

Cool air reduces thermal stress on the body and eases the workload of the cardiovascular system. Under such conditions, the body regulates its temperature more efficiently, making running feel easier than in heat or high humidity. It is no coincidence that major marathons are rarely held in summer, with organizers favoring cooler months instead.

"Believe it or not, cold weather is actually the ideal condition for running," says Tom Holland, a physiologist and performance coach.

Staying Active and Managing Weight in Winter

During the colder months, everyday physical activity typically declines, while diets tend to become more calorie-dense. Outdoor running helps preserve movement without relying on gyms or monotonous treadmills. It is accessible, requires no memberships, and allows runners to maintain a consistent training routine throughout the year.

At the same time, the effectiveness of running depends not only on pace but also on conditions, duration, and regularity. Experts explain separately how calorie expenditure during running is calculated and why these figures can vary. Research also links regular running to a reduced risk of premature mortality.

Mood and Metabolism

Short daylight hours and cold weather often affect emotional well-being. Physical activity stimulates the release of hormones that support mood and reduce stress levels. Running outdoors enhances this effect by providing a change of scenery.

"Running promotes the release of hormones that help combat depression by boosting positive mood during the colder months," notes Tom Holland.

In winter, the body tends to slow its metabolism, but regular training helps counteract this effect. Cold exposure combined with physical activity is also associated with the activation of brown fat, a type of tissue involved in energy burning.

Safety During Winter Runs

Before heading outside, it is important to warm up indoors using dynamic exercises. This reduces the risk of injury and helps muscles adapt more quickly to the cold. Pace should be adjusted for snow, ice, and wind, with runners focusing on effort rather than speed.

Guidelines on proper gear and caution during winter runs help minimize the risk of falls and hypothermia.

Clothing and Running Technique

Gloves, hats, and warm socks protect extremities, while technical fabrics help retain warmth and keep the body dry. Skin should be shielded from wind and sun with protective products. On slippery surfaces, shorter and quicker steps with foot placement under the body improve stability.

Winter running requires attention to detail, but with proper preparation, it becomes an effective way to maintain health, fitness, and emotional balance throughout the cold season.