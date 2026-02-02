Doctor Names Healthiest Vegetable in the World

Physician and television host Alexander Myasnikov has named broccoli the healthiest vegetable in the world.

Photo: freepik.com by freestockcenter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Broccoli

According to Myasnikov, if he were asked to identify the single most beneficial vegetable, broccoli would be his clear choice.

Why Broccoli Stands Out

Oncologist Andrey Ilyushin supported this assessment, explaining that broccoli contains sulforaphane, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory properties that also helps protect against cancer.

Sulforaphane has been widely studied for its ability to reduce oxidative stress and support the body's natural defense mechanisms.

Benefits for the Heart

In addition to its anti-cancer potential, broccoli also lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, the doctor noted. Regular consumption of this vegetable contributes to better heart health and overall metabolic balance.

"Eat broccoli, and happiness will follow,” Ilyushin concluded.

Other Benefits of Broccoli

Broccoli is widely regarded as one of the most nutritious vegetables due to its high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and biologically active compounds. It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fiber, all of which support immune function, blood clotting, and healthy digestion. Broccoli also contains sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant compound that helps protect cells from damage and supports the body’s natural detoxification processes.

Regular consumption of broccoli has been linked to improved heart health and better metabolic balance. Its fiber content helps lower cholesterol levels and stabilize blood sugar, while potassium and antioxidants support healthy blood vessels and reduce inflammation. These properties make broccoli particularly beneficial for people aiming to maintain cardiovascular health or manage weight in a sustainable way.

Broccoli is also valued for its potential role in cancer prevention and long-term health maintenance. Research suggests that compounds found in cruciferous vegetables may help slow the growth of abnormal cells and support hormonal balance. In addition, broccoli is low in calories but highly filling, making it an excellent choice for a balanced diet focused on longevity and overall well-being.