Morning Sunlight Linked to Healthier Sleep Patterns

Health

Regular exposure to sunlight in the early morning hours is associated with a healthier sleep schedule and better overall sleep quality, researchers have found after analyzing data from more than 1,700 adult residents of Brazil.

Waking up in the morning
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain
The findings were published in the journal BMC Public Health.

How Sunlight Affects Sleep

The researchers examined how sunlight exposure at different times of day — in the morning, midday, and evening — relates to key sleep parameters. Participants reported how much time they spent in sunlight before 10 a. m., between 10 a. m. and 3 p. m., and after 3 p. m.

Sleep quality was assessed using the standard PSQI questionnaire. Special attention was given to the so-called "midpoint of sleep,” a metric that reflects how well an individual's sleep aligns with natural circadian rhythms.

Morning Light Has the Strongest Impact

The analysis showed that morning sunlight had the most pronounced effect. Each additional 30 minutes of sun exposure before 10 a. m. shifted the midpoint of sleep nearly 23 minutes earlier, which scientists consider a sign of more stable biological rhythms.

Participants who received more morning light also reported better subjective sleep quality on average.

Evening Light Plays a Smaller Role

Exposure to sunlight later in the day also influenced sleep, but its effect was significantly weaker. At the same time, researchers found no direct link between the amount of sunlight and total sleep duration, sleep onset time, or sleep efficiency.

A Simple Way to Support Healthy Sleep

The authors emphasize that even without increasing sleep duration, morning sunlight helps synchronize the body's internal clock. They suggest that the simple habit of spending time outdoors early in the day may offer an accessible and natural way to support healthy sleep in modern lifestyles.

