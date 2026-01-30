World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Foods to Avoid When Losing Weight: An Endocrinologist Explains

Health

To lose weight effectively, people must eliminate foods that interfere with creating a calorie deficit and disrupt metabolic processes. This was explained by Anna Goncharova, Doctor of Medical Sciences, endocrinologist and dietitian at the Medical Center of the Goncharov Dynasty, in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Excess weight
Photo: Designed be Freepik by jcomp, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The Main Weight Loss Mistake

The endocrinologist noted that the most common mistake among people trying to lose weight lies in believing in universal "healthy” foods. According to the doctor, even grains and legumes can prevent weight loss if they form the core of the diet. During active weight reduction, such products should be completely excluded.

"During weight loss, people should avoid grains, pasta, legumes, starchy foods, and liquid dairy products. Fruit intake should be limited to one piece per day, and berries to one cup. Even foods considered healthy, such as buckwheat, still slow down the weight loss process. These products prevent the body from using its reserves and do not allow the necessary calorie deficit to form," said Anna Goncharova.

What the Diet Should Be Based On

She emphasized that the diet should rely primarily on protein-rich foods and vegetables. This approach supports the body during a calorie deficit and allows for safe weight loss. However, the endocrinologist stressed that food choices must always account for a person's health status.

In certain gastrointestinal conditions, standard dietary recommendations can pose serious risks.

"Meat, fish, poultry, cottage cheese, cheese, eggs, organ meats, seafood, and non-starchy vegetables form the foundation of a proper diet during weight loss. However, during flare-ups of pancreatitis, gallstone disease, or peptic ulcers, fresh vegetables, fruits, and berries are strictly противопоказаны. In such cases, the diet follows therapeutic nutrition protocols and later adjusts to maintain a calorie deficit and physical activity. Only a physician can design a balanced menu without harming health," the expert explained.

Why Self-Directed Weight Loss Can Be Dangerous

Anna Goncharova added that unsupervised attempts to lose weight often lead to relapses, metabolic slowdown, and digestive complications. To ensure that weight loss remains both safe and effective, she recommended consulting a specialist.

An individualized nutrition plan, developed with consideration of personal health factors, helps avoid complications while supporting sustainable fat loss.

